FIFA President gives ‘hint’ on what should happen with Brazil vs. Argentina suspended

Brazil and Argentina would face off on September 5th. The match was interrupted by Anvisa because four Argentine players could not be on the field for not having fulfilled mandatory quarantine

THE Brazilian Team is very close to mathematically guaranteeing a place in the next world Cup. And maybe this happens before a definition of the controversial match against the Argentina, what is it interrupted by Anvisa’s schedules with only 5 minutes of the ball rolling.

The inspectors alleged that four players from Albiceleste had informed incorrect data when entering Brazil and that they could not be on the field because they had to fulfill a mandatory quarantine for people from the United Kingdom.

During a visit to Buenos Aires this week, Gianni Infantino commented on this matter and again insisted that a decision should be taken by FIFA’s disciplinary bodies, but he indicated that the confrontation within the field is the most appropriate.

“It’s always good to decide the games on the field and not off,” said Infantino. “Providing false information cannot happen, nor can a match be interrupted like that. It’s unacceptable and hurts football. We have to wait to see what FIFA’s disciplinary bodies will decide”.

Players and technical committees from Brazil and Argentina talking after suspension of the match for the World Cup qualifiers Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defender Romero and midfielders Buendía and Lo Celso, who play in English football, would not be able to play, as they failed to comply with the quarantine rules for travelers leaving the UK for Brazil.

Anvisa inspectors entered the field when the starting was still at the beginning, before 5 minutes of play, and interrupted the sequence of the game. The Argentines then went to the locker room and from there went to the hotel, escorted by the police.

Brazil leads the Conmebol qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. With 31 points in 11 games, coach Tite’s team is six points ahead of Argentina, who have 25, in second place.