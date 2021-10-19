Fight between fans of São Paulo and Corinthians leaves one injured in Diadema | São Paulo

A fight involving Corinthians and São Paulo fans left a man seriously injured in the ABC Paulista in the early hours of Tuesday (19).

According to the Military Police, the confrontation took place after the departure, in the region of a bus terminal in the center of Diadema.

The victim is a São Paulo fan. The team played with a single crowd and won by one to zero by Corinthians.

1 of 2 Images show fans running after a fight — Photo: Playback/TV Globo Images show fans running after a fight — Photo: Playback/TV Globo

Police believe the fight was arranged, as the fans had no way of meeting on the way out.

About 400 people participated in the riot on Kennedy Avenue.

A man, hit by blows to the head and leg, was taken unconscious to the Municipal Hospital of Diadema.

Sixteen people were arrested and taken to a police station. A man wanted for drug trafficking was arrested.

2 of 2 Fight left a person injured in Diadema — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Fight left a person injured in Diadema — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

statistics of violence

In 2021, clashes between fans in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo left one person dead, seven injured and 30 arrested.

Last year, there had been at least three fights, with two dead and four injured.

In 2019, there were four clashes, with 15 injured and no deaths recorded.