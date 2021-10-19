First clashes of PGL Major Stockholm 2021 announced

The first confrontations of the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) have been announced. In this first stage, the Brazilians will be present GODENT, fatherN gaming and Sharks. For the happiness of Brazilian fans, none of the three face off on the debut.

See below the clashes and published schedules:

5h : astralis vs Copenhagen Flames

astralis Copenhagen Flames 5h :F aze vs Spirit

aze Spirit 6:15 am : ence vs GODENT

ence GODENT 6:15 am : entropy vs fatherN

entropy fatherN 7:30 am : BIG vs Virtus.pro

BIG Virtus.pro 7:30 am : Movistar Riders vs renegades

Movistar Riders renegades 8:45 am : heroic vs TYLOO

heroic TYLOO 8:45 am: MOUZ vs Sharks

Like other Majors, the first stage will be played in Swiss format. This means that the next clashes will only be announced at the end of each day. In practice, teams with the same campaign always face off.

All matches will be better than one (MD1), with the exception of those involving classification and elimination. These will be best of three (MD3). In the end, the top eight advance and the bottom eight are out.

O New Challengers Stage happens between October 26th and 29th. Then it’s time for New Legends Stage in between October 30th and November 2nd – that’s where they are Liquid and FURY waiting for the classifieds. The format of this second step is the same as the first.

CS:GO’s PGL Major Stockholm 2021 takes place between October 26th and November 7th. over there are 24 teams in search of the most important title in the sport, in addition to most of the awards for $2 million – about BRL 11 million.