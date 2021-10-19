Flamengo maintains title chance percentage after draw; simulate the Brasileirão table

O Flamengo he didn’t know how to take advantage of Atlético-MG’s setback minutes before and, against Cuiabá, at Maracanã, was zero for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, in the last Sunday. Despite having shortened the distance to ten points with the tie, Rubro-Negro remained with a 10% chance of being champion, says mathematician Tristão Garcia, from website “Infoball”.

Atlético-MG, in turn, has an 88% chance of winning the title, which is 2% less than in the last round. Now, Fortaleza (45 points) and Palmeiras (43), second and third placed, respectively, appear with 1% each.

As for the chance of qualifying for the Libertadores-2022, Flamengo appears with 95%. At this moment, the Rio de Janeiro club is the vice-leader, with 46 points and two games less than Galo, who will still meet Rubro-Negro for a direct duel with a touch of decision – on the 30th, at Maracanã . See and simulate the Brasileirão table here.

Main candidates to Brasileirão, Flamengo and Atlético-MG now see the key to play the Copa do Brasil, where they can also decide the cup in the next phase.

This Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada, Flamengo will visit Athletico-PR for the semifinals of the Brazil’s Cup. Atlético host Fortaleza, at the same time, at Mineirão.