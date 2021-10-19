Flávio Bolsonaro attacks covid orphans in video, but doesn’t face them at the CPI – 10/18/2021

After the emotional testimony of family members of those killed by covid-19 in Covid’s CPI, this Monday (18), Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) accused them of being “people with a history of militancy against Bolsonaro”, having been handpicked ” with the commitment to hold Bolsonaro responsible for the deaths of family members”. The senator, alternate on the commission, is known for his interventions that disrupt the progress of the work. This time, however, he did it via video rather than face-to-face with the relatives of the dead and the patients who survived the disease.

The president’s eldest son also said the commission “is going down in history as something that tarnishes the Senate’s image and makes a large part of the population look at it with disgust.” And he claimed that his father did everything right to fight the pandemic, from buying vaccines to emergency aid – which is not true.

If telling the story of the suffering of their parents and children is “speaking ill of Bolsonaro”, then the problem is not with the victims’ families, but with Bolsonaro who did not act to prevent this suffering from happening.

Flávio, however, is right when he says that we are witnessing something “macabre”. In this case, your father’s management. When Brazil registered 1,786 deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours, on March 4, President Jair Bolsonaro said to swallow the tears and go back to the streets: “Enough of freshness, of mimimi. Are you going to be crying for how long?”

It was no mistake, as he had said something similar when the country claimed 1,452 dead in 24 hours on February 11: “It’s no use staying at home crying, it’s not going to get anywhere.” In other words, go to work and forget about your dead.

The deponents who participated in the hearing of Covid’s CPI, this Monday (18), did not forget. And, bringing the life story and the fight against the disease of their loved ones, they produced empathy – which is fatal for the Pocketnarist narrative, which relativizes death and dehumanizes it.

Giovanna Gomes Mendes da Silva, 19, took over the creation of her younger sister after the loss of her father and mother to the disease. One of the pounds interpreters was moved by his account and had to be replaced.

Kátia Shirlene dos Santos also lost her father and mother to the covid, who was hospitalized at Prevent Senior and received the infamous and useless “covid kit”. The health plan is accused of using patients as guinea pigs, forging death certificates to reduce deaths and denying treatment to seriously ill patients to save money.

Márcio Antônio do Nascimento lost a son to the covid. He became known for replacing the crosses of a protest for the deaths in the Copacabana streak that had been knocked down by a pocketnarist. “I want someone to make me understand why I fight against the mask, against the vaccine? I want to understand. I would give everything for my son to have this chance. I would give everything for my son to have been vaccinated,” he told the CPI.

Fighting is the correct term. Jair Bolsonaro is one of the main soldiers against the use of the mask, arguing that it has “almost zero effectiveness” – which is a lie. On June 24, in Jurucutu (RN), he went so far as to remove it from a child’s face to be photographed with it on his lap.

At the same time, Bolsonaro postponed the purchase of vaccines as long as possible. Brazil could have started the application still in 2020 and, considering the remarkable National Immunization Program of the Unified Health System, would have already given two doses to almost everyone. If the president hadn’t sabotaged the purchase of doses from Pfizer and Coronavac in 2020.

For the first, he ignored offers, said the vaccine would turn people into “alligators” and even today says it is killing teenagers. For the second, it disallowed a purchase of 46 million doses in October last year and claims that the product does not work.

The emergency aid, which Jair calls his own, was supposed to have been only R$200 if Economy Minister Paulo Guedes’ proposal had been accepted by the National Congress at the beginning of last year. And hunger, which already reached 19.1 million in December, grew significantly after the president suspended aid that month, only resuming it in April, under pressure.

Covid’s CPI left the strongest and most painful statements for the end, to remind the senators why they were there and why they found consensus. But not just. Also remind the Attorney General’s Office that it has a duty to represent the interests of the people and not the president.

It was expected that an intervention by the president’s eldest son, trying to delegitimize the life and death stories told there. He always appeared, throughout the commission, to create turmoil and generate noise, disrupting the work.

Unfortunately, the senator did not have the courage to make this statement at the CPI, face to face with the families. Which, let’s face it, was also expected.