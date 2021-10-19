Food reduces muscle and cardiac stress from exercise | nutrition

How can food minimize the harmful effects of exercise? In endurance activities, which last from one to four hours, and ultra-endurance activities, which last more than four hours, nutritional strategies play a fundamental role in health, minimizing the negative impact of exercise and promoting sports performance. In long-distance events, there is great energy demand, muscle damage and an increase in the inflammatory process. The degree of muscle damage, cardiac stress and inflammatory process varies according to age, gender, exercise intensity, degree of training, hydration and nutrition. Nutrition in the week before the test plays an important role in preventing and minimizing these effects.