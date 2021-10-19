Food reduces muscle and cardiac stress from exercise | nutrition

How can food minimize the harmful effects of exercise? In endurance activities, which last from one to four hours, and ultra-endurance activities, which last more than four hours, nutritional strategies play a fundamental role in health, minimizing the negative impact of exercise and promoting sports performance. In long-distance events, there is great energy demand, muscle damage and an increase in the inflammatory process. The degree of muscle damage, cardiac stress and inflammatory process varies according to age, gender, exercise intensity, degree of training, hydration and nutrition. Nutrition in the week before the test plays an important role in preventing and minimizing these effects.
A diet based on fish, vegetables and oil helps maintain good levels of muscle damage and cardiac stress biomarkers — Photo: Istock Getty Images
In a study published last year in the scientific journal Nutrients with amateur athletes with more than five years’ experience in running marathons, the impact of eating a week before the Marathon was evaluated. Athletes were instructed by a nutritionist to complete a food record of all foods eaten seven days before the competition. At the end of the marathon, blood samples were collected to determine levels of muscle damage and cardiac stress biomarkers: serum creatine kinase, myoglobin, musculocerebral creatine kinase, brain natriuretic peptide prohormone, cardiac troponin I, and cardiac troponin T concentration. The study showed that:
- The greater the intake of vegetables, fish and olive oil, the lower the values of these biomarkers;
- Higher consumption of red meat, fatty meats and butter is associated with increased levels of these biomarkers.
nutri’s tips for the week before the exams:
- Be based on a plant-based (plant-based) diet: fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, pulses, oilseeds;
- Eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables daily;
- The greater the color of the dish and the variety of foods, the greater the diversity of vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds;
- Half of your plate should be vegetables and greens;
- Increase your consumption of fish, eggs and vegetable proteins (lentils, chickpeas, soy, peas, beans);
- Reduce your intake of red meat and fatty meats;
- Avoid fried foods, creamy foods and gratins;
- Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages;
- Hydrate: 35 to 40ml of water/kg of weight/day;
- Add olive oil to salads and ready-made vegetables;
- Add a tablespoon of seed mix and nuts to your salad.
