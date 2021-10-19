Former Flamengo and Corinthians says which stadium is the most hostile to play in Brazil: ‘It looks like it’s going to die’

Cristian, who defended Flamengo and Corinthians, told the podcast Podpah, on YouTube, that the most difficult stadium he has ever played was São Januário, from Vasco da Gama

Cristian defended the jerseys of the two biggest fans in Brazil, having to deal with the pressure of playing in Flamengo and Corinthians. Nonetheless, the most hostile environment he faced was in São Januário.

In an interview with Podpah, at the YouTube, the former wheel stated that the house of Vasco da Gama it was the most difficult place to access. According to him, there was rocking on buses, complicated to get in and even worse to get out.

“Every place we go to play this always happens (from breaking buses and throwing stones). Throwing stone, having to bend down. When are you going to play against Vasco then… Our lady… I can’t, brother. Favela on one side, favela on the other, and the stadium right in the middle. Any club you go to. Corinthians, Flamengo, Athletic-PR, any club. It’s a birth for you to go in there, brother“, began by stating.

“Rock the bus, looks like you’re going to die. They already say: ‘close the curtain’. Then Nego is quiet. Every stone, brother. Despair. Favela do c***** for you to enter. And for you to leave? Don’t leave without going through the favela. There’s no way Saint Januário. So, there, it was the worst place i’ve ever been to play. It takes time to arrive and to leave”, he added.

São Januário Stadium, by Vasco da Gama Buddha Mendes/Getty Images

Located in the neighborhood of the same name that takes the club and next to São Cristóvão, in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro, the São Januário Stadium has Barreira do Vasco as its closest community.

Cristian had remarkable spells with Flamengo and Corinthians. At the red-black, won twice the Carioca Championship, in 2007 and 2008. helm was champion of Brazilian championship, in 2015, and Brazil’s Cup, in 2009.