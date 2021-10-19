Former Globo employee Hans Donner opens the game and reveals about the channel

Hans Donner opened the game by talking about his departure from Globe, after 40 years. Responsible for creating the logo that gave the station its name and so many other works, the German designer told UOL that he hasn’t worked on the house’s projects for some time:

“They left me there [na Globo] out of respect. I no longer had my real signature. I didn’t get a chance to enter the ‘Jornal Nacional’ and say thank you, that I was in a wonderful golden cage and creating new things. I’m very grateful. TV Globo gave me an opportunity that no graphic designer in the world has had until now, reaching millions of people a day. It’s unimaginable.”

According to the professional, some viewers even charged him for the work at the station. “I met someone in São Paulo at a party and they asked me, ‘Is this soap opera opening yours?’ I said, no!. My team broke up, Boni was no longer there. The Globo standard was too high, hit the ceiling. And the world changed. It probably doesn’t make sense anymore to spend a fortune to open up ‘Fantastic’“he explained.

Asked by the publication about how it feels to see Globo only as a viewer today, without being part of it, the designer opened his heart and revealed:

“Is weird. Decoration. Do you know why? I took care of Globo with great affection. Globo gave me wings to fly. Boni told me, I just want the best in the world. In recent years, Globo decided to change the style. Everything changes. Is it another direction, other heads? They decided to take the Globo brand and flatten it. Now it’s coming back, that white mark. They realized that the brand is so beautiful that it’s not worth flattening it.”

With the departure of the station, Hans tried to follow new paths: he created a rug company with prints in pixels. “When looking at the works, people will be able to reflect on life, design and movement, with the certainty that everything has its time“, said.