Former Petrobras president says he has suffered political pressure to curb fuel price hikes

RIO — Economist and former president of Petrobras Roberto Castello Branco admitted, in an interview to the newspaper O Estado S. Paulo, that he was under political pressure to contain the rise in fuel prices and that president Jair Bolsonaro defended the interests of truck drivers, category that criticizes the readjustments.
“The pressures built up in the first quarter of 2021, but they weren’t met either,” said the executive.
Fuel: ‘If the price is dammed, there will be shortages,’ says Silva e Luna
Castello Branco said that he was on congressional committees to explain Petrobras’ pricing policy and that lawmakers would have been satisfied with the explanation, but not the President of the Republic:
— I think the parliamentarians were satisfied with my presentations. Now the president has self-employed truck drivers as his supporters. So, he defended the interests of the group – he said.
The former president of Petrobras also revealed that he had come under pressure in other areas:
“There were some requests related to advertising spending and naming people, which I turned down. I communicated not only to my directors, but to the board of directors. Basically, these things contributed to wearing me out with the government, but I don’t regret one iota of what I did.
Message: Castello Branco wears ‘Mind the gap’ shirt and sends a message in his 1st appearance after announcing his replacement
Privatization of Petrobras
Castello Branco left Petrobras in March and was replaced by General Joaquim Luna e Silva. About his successor, he said it is “difficult to put a person who has no business management experience” in charge of the company. But he acknowledged “the general’s merit (…) because he hasn’t changed anything”.
Castello Branco also defended the privatization of Petrobras, saying that “a mixed capital company is an unfeasible hybrid model”. He recalled that the Brazilian State holds approximately 37% of the company’s capital. And that the private sector, through thousands of investors, holds 63%.
Weight in pocket: Gasoline at pumps has already gone up 40% this year. Average price of the cylinder exceeds R$100 for the first time
— But the government thinks that it owns Petrobras, the President of the Republic says that he owns the company and wants to act as such, disobeying rules and regulations. This is a confusion that politicians make, that the owner of Petrobras is the government. No, it’s not the government. It is the Brazilian State, society, we are all of us.
For this reason, says Catello Branco, “it makes no sense to take money from Petrobras to subsidize fuel consumption by certain groups”.