Former Petrobras president says he has suffered political pressure to curb fuel price hikes

RIO — Economist and former president of Petrobras Roberto Castello Branco admitted, in an interview to the newspaper O Estado S. Paulo, that he was under political pressure to contain the rise in fuel prices and that president Jair Bolsonaro defended the interests of truck drivers, category that criticizes the readjustments.

“The pressures built up in the first quarter of 2021, but they weren’t met either,” said the executive.

Fuel: 'If the price is dammed, there will be shortages,' says Silva e Luna

Castello Branco said that he was on congressional committees to explain Petrobras’ pricing policy and that lawmakers would have been satisfied with the explanation, but not the President of the Republic:

— I think the parliamentarians were satisfied with my presentations. Now the president has self-employed truck drivers as his supporters. So, he defended the interests of the group – he said.





Petrobras sold the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in the Recôncavo Baiano, and seven other refining units, to an Arab fund for US$ 1.6 billion. Photo: Geraldo Kosinski / Agência O Globo The first refinery in Brazil, RLAM completed 70 years about to be sold. The unit has a production capacity of 333,000 barrels/day. Photo: Saulo Cruz / MME Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST) started operations in 2014. It is located in the Industrial Port Complex of Suape, 45 km away from Recife, in Pernambuco. Photo: Wilton Junior / Agência O Globo RNEST has a processing capacity of 230,000 barrels of oil per day. In this unit, petroleum products are produced, such as naphtha, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Photo: Reproduction/Petrobras website The Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), in Paraná, has a processing capacity of 33 thousand m³ of oil per day. According to sources, the groups Ultra, owner of the Ipiranga gas stations, and Raízen, an association of Cosan and Shell, are interested in the purchase. Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Located in the municipality of Araucária, Paraná, Repar is responsible for approximately 12% of the national production of petroleum products, including diesel, gasoline, LPG, coke, asphalt, and propylene Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap) is installed in an area of ​​580 hectares in the municipality of Canoas (RS) in Rio Grande do Sul. Photo: Disclosure Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) is located in São Mateus do Sul (PR) on one of the world’s largest shale reserves Photo: Disclosure The Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap), in Betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG), was inaugurated on March 30, 1968, with an initial capacity of 7,200 m³/day. Today, its processing capacity is 24 thousand m³/day or 150 thousand bbl/day Photo: Ramon Bitencourt / O Tempo The Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) was inaugurated on January 3, 1957 and is located on the left bank of the Rio Negro, in Manaus, state of Amazonas. On May 31, 1974, it was incorporated into the Petrobras System Photo: Reproduction The Northeast Lubricants and Derivatives Refinery (Lubnor), in Ceará, is one of the leaders in the production of asphalt in Brazil, being responsible for about 10% of the product’s production in the country. Photo: Disclosure

The former president of Petrobras also revealed that he had come under pressure in other areas:

“There were some requests related to advertising spending and naming people, which I turned down. I communicated not only to my directors, but to the board of directors. Basically, these things contributed to wearing me out with the government, but I don’t regret one iota of what I did.

Message: Castello Branco wears 'Mind the gap' shirt and sends a message in his 1st appearance after announcing his replacement

Privatization of Petrobras

Castello Branco left Petrobras in March and was replaced by General Joaquim Luna e Silva. About his successor, he said it is “difficult to put a person who has no business management experience” in charge of the company. But he acknowledged “the general’s merit (…) because he hasn’t changed anything”.

Castello Branco also defended the privatization of Petrobras, saying that “a mixed capital company is an unfeasible hybrid model”. He recalled that the Brazilian State holds approximately 37% of the company’s capital. And that the private sector, through thousands of investors, holds 63%.

Weight in pocket: Gasoline at pumps has already gone up 40% this year. Average price of the cylinder exceeds R$100 for the first time

— But the government thinks that it owns Petrobras, the President of the Republic says that he owns the company and wants to act as such, disobeying rules and regulations. This is a confusion that politicians make, that the owner of Petrobras is the government. No, it’s not the government. It is the Brazilian State, society, we are all of us.

For this reason, says Catello Branco, “it makes no sense to take money from Petrobras to subsidize fuel consumption by certain groups”.