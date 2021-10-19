Former Rouge member assumes bisexuality: “I discovered myself”







Aline Wirley, ex-Rouge, assumes being bisexual Photo: Reproduction Instagram / @alineirley / Estadão

Aline Wirley spoke for the first time about being bisexual. Last week, the former Rouge member participated in Kelly Key’s ‘Quinta Pod’ talk show on the YouTube channel, where she revealed that she had a relationship with a woman before marrying actor Igor Rickli.

When asked about “some story to tell that I’ve never told anywhere,” Aline decided to open up about her sexuality. “I’m bisexual. I’ve never told anyone this, you’re being the first person.”

She said that, in the past, she fell in love with a special woman. “I found myself. One day I looked at a woman and I was like, ‘huh?’

The singer celebrated the breaking of prejudices that allow to speak openly about it. “We are in a moment of deconstruction of several paradigms. Today, we can have this type of conversation and that is very cool,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to be what we are in the ‘boxes’ that society wants to put us in, so I really hope that exchanging an idea like this makes the other person see ‘my God, I’m shocked, Aline likes girls too.’

See the full interview: