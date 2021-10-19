Fortaleza launches new uniform in celebration of 103 years – Play

O strength launched this Monday (18th), the date on which it completes 103 years old foundation, your new third uniform. His pre-sale started on the last 10th on the club’s website. The delivery of shirts for those who buy in the pre-sale starts on November 19th.

The new shirt is called “Cinq” (five in French), referring to the French origin and inspiration of Fortaleza.

See launch details:

Homage

In addition, also in 2016, Tricolor do Pici closed the hiring of goalkeeper Marcelo Boeck. Thus, “Cinq” celebrates the five years of the club’s own brand and the fifth year of the idol Marcelo Boeck wearing the Lion’s shirt.

“The line and goalie shirts bring a map of the city in their design, alluding to the presence of the Fortaleza fans who are in all regions of the city, as well as the products of the private label. For five years, the club’s own brand has grown, it’s in people’s daily lives, whether it’s playing shirts, or casual, leisure shirts, social. In addition to licensed products, in other words, fans can now experience Fortaleza in all the daily moments of their lives”, explains Bruno Bayma, Fortaleza’s project manager.

Values:

R$ 259.90 male

R$ 249.90 for women and children

* Member has 20% discount during pre-sale and non-member has 10%.