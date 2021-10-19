Franco-Austrian laboratory announces positive results in vaccine project against Covid-19

The Franco-Austrian laboratory Valneva reported on Monday (18) “initial positive” results in phase 3 tests for its vaccine project against covid-19, an announcement that caused its shares to rise on the Stock Exchange. The drugmaker explained that, compared to the AstraZeneca vaccine, the tests showed “superiority” in the average of “neutralizing antibodies” and a “non-inferiority” in relation to the “seroconversion rate” – greater than 95% – two weeks later the application of the second dose in adults over 30 years of age.

The announcement provoked a rise in Valneva’s shares on the Paris Stock Exchange, which shortly after the opening advanced 32.92%, at 16.01 euros ($18.5), which cut the losses caused a month ago with the cancellation by the government. of an order for 100 million doses. The French government said at the time that the European Union (EU) was still interested in Valneva’s vaccine project and was continuing with negotiations.

A total of 4,102 people over the age of 18 participated in the Phase 3 trials at 26 locations across the UK. Thomas Lingelbach, director general of the laboratory, said the company wants to register the vaccine project “as soon as possible” to “propose an alternative solution to people who have not yet been vaccinated”.





The company explained that it has started the gradual submission of the process to the British health regulatory agency MHRA, which needs the “final validation of one of the tests used in the trial”, currently “underway”. In addition, the laboratory prepares the necessary procedures for a “conditional authorization request” from the European Medicines Agency (EMA, its acronym in English).