Free event shows you how to choose the best real estate fund

Real estate funds became a stamp stamped in the portfolio of small investors. With the possibility of receiving rent and having a higher profitability in relation to fixed income investments, this type of asset has mainly conquered those starting in variable income. But do you know how to choose the best FII for you?
In the next UOL Investor Guide, a series of fortnightly and free events from UOL for those who want to learn to take better care of their money and invest, you will learn what criteria you should consider before investing in a real estate fund and what types of REITs you need to have in your portfolio.
The event takes place on October 26, at 11am, and is free.
The Guide’s meeting takes place on the pages of the UOL, UOL Economia and on UOL’s Investments page, and will be open to all readers on the day of the broadcast. Afterwards, the video will be available only to subscribers of UOL —who already have access to previous events in the Guide.
Real estate funds are for all types of profiles
According to specialists Camila Almeida, founding partner of Habitat Capital Partners, and Fabrizio Gueratto, an investment specialist, when building a portfolio of investments, the most important thing is diversification — and this is true for real estate funds.
At the event, they tell you how to choose the best fund, what to evaluate before investing, what are the main strategies, whether it is more worthwhile to invest alone or bet on the Ifix (index of real estate funds on the Exchange) and which FII is the most suitable for each investor profile.
Camila Almeida is a founding partner of Habitat Capital Partners and is responsible for managing the manager’s real estate business. An engineer and certified by Anbima’s management company, she actively participated in the structuring of funds, securitization and operations for the real estate sector, mainly of dispersed receivables. He worked for nearly five years in private banking at JP Morgan.
Fabrizio Gueratto, on the other hand, is an investment specialist with over 15 years of experience in the financial market. Presenter and financier of the YouTube channel 1Billion Financial Education, he has already reached more than 336,000 subscribers on the channel and 14 million views in two years of work. He is also the author of the book “De Indebtedo a Billionário”, and an MBA professor at Faculdade Unisinos.
UOL Investor’s Guide is a trail for those who want to invest
The UOL Investor’s Guide is a series of free fortnightly events from UOL which works as a knowledge trail, which will cover topics such as behavior, basic investments for beginners, to bolder investments, such as stocks, multimarket funds and even cryptocurrencies.
To help readers along this trail, professional investors, analysts, and leading market experts will teach biweekly classes to teach step-by-step investing.
You can check the UOL Investor’s Guide schedule here.
Do you know UOL’s investment page?
At UOL, you will find an investment page that presents content for those who want to learn to invest, or to invest better.
Whoever subscribes to UOL, has access to recommended portfolios, e-books, WhatsApp and Telegram groups, exclusive lives with specialists in investments and finance, Exchange analyzes and access to all UOL’s investment content. Click here and subscribe to UOL now, and have 7 days free to access the best UOL content.