Free Fire Offers Codes and Rewards in New Event “The Game Has Turned” | Battle Royale

Free Fire hosts, this Monday (18), the event “O Jogo Virou”. Until October 26th, codes, classic skins, tokens, tickets and a free character will be distributed. The action is part of Garena’s advertising campaign with the same name, which also has a commercial broadcast on TV, as well as billboards spread across Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Here’s how to earn in-game rewards. Remembering that Free Fire is available for Android mobile and iPhone (iOS).

🎮 How to redeem code on Free Fire

1 of 1 “O Jogo Virou” brings codes and rewards for Free Fire — Photo: Publicity/Garena “O Jogo Virou” brings codes and rewards for Free Fire — Photo: Publicity/Garena

The video of the campaign “O Jogo Virou” was released this Sunday (17) and focuses on showing the success of Free Fire in Brazil, in addition to the game. Throughout the content, you can see different players who use the game to have fun or compete, in addition to being inspired by the skins look. In the commercial, fans can still find the code “OJOGOVIROUFF” in the bathroom scene, to unlock in-game rewards.

From this Monday (18th) until October 26th, players who log into Free Fire will be able to receive classic skins such as Mano Milgrau, Style Tech, Style Swag, Guria and Moleque Angelical. It will be possible to use them for three days. Already on October 23, an original Free Fire character will be given away for free as a reward.

Finally, players will be able to do daily missions and challenges in the game to get tokens and tickets to exchange for sets and abilities. In an official statement, Garena also revealed that the month of November will also have news related to the campaign.