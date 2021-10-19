Freixo says that Eduardo Bolsonaro ‘plays at being sheikh’ and 03 reacts





the federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) used social media to criticize the fellow deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) for the trip to Dubai. For Freixo, the son of President Jair Bolsonaro “plays at being a sheikh, while 19 million people are starving in Brazil”.

The ’03’ also used the networks, on Monday 18, to attack the PSB parliamentarian. “Do you know why Brazilians are going hungry? Because you supported the ‘stay at home the economy, we’ll see later’ while crowding the beach of Ilha Grande with your little friends without masks, a hypocrite”, he wrote.

Freixo’s rejoinder came hours later: “Be embarrassed, stop playing sheikh and go to work, Bananinha. I understand that you want to take a walk while you are still free, but it’s not your dad who’s paying that bill, it’s the Brazilian people”.

Responding to a critic in the post, Eduardo Bolsonaro also stated that “the problem is that you are more shitty than a chicken coop and you want to talk about me because I spend my salary”.

“Where were you guys when our BNDES money was sent to Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, a hell of a deal for Brazil, right? Donkey…”, he finished.

Eduardo’s wife, Heloisa Bolsonaro, came to her husband’s defense. “The left is crazy about this sheikh huh kkkkkkk you so awesome”, he wrote to a follower. In another post, said former presidents Lula and Dilma “and so many others who make fun of the Brazilian people.”

