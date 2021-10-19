Freixo wants MPF to investigate Eduardo Bolsonaro and family’s trip to Dubai – 10/18/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Federal Deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), minority leader in the Chamber, wants the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) to institute proceedings to investigate the costs of the trip of Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and his family to Dubai, in the UAE.

Freixo filed representation this Monday (18). He asks that the costs of the Brazilian delegation at the Expo Dubai 2020 event be investigated, “especially the presence of Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro and his family.”

Freixo also asks for a procedure to be instituted to determine “civil and criminal liability of those responsible, if applicable.”

In the document, the congressman cites a photograph circulating on social networks in which Eduardo appears alongside his wife, Heloísa, and the couple’s daughter, Georgia, wearing traditional clothing. In the image, Eduardo appears dressed as a “sheikh”, while Heloisa and her daughter wear dresses and accessories on their heads.

According to the congressman, a tourist website in Dubai offers the photo session, “with the right to costumes and makeup” for around R$995. “It is unacceptable that at a time when thousands of Brazilians have to deal with hunger, the President’s son of the Republic mocking the people by appearing dressed as a sheikh. In other words, the son of President Jair Bolsonaro ‘plays at being a sheikh’, while Brazilians need to ‘get leftover food’ to feed themselves,” says Freixo in the action.

​As the column reported, Heloísa made a series of posts to defend the criticism that her husband received for traveling with his family.