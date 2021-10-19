From butcher to celebrity; see the ‘Salt Bae’ story | Curiosities | Online Diary

It is not new that the internet helped create celebrities. With the advent of social media, this number of web stars has only increased. There are several personalities who have achieved fame through Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, and other virtual communities.

One of these names is the Turkish Nurset Görçke, better known as ‘Salt Bae’. He was born in 1983, in Turkey, and now owns the most expensive restaurant chain in the world, with other celebrities as his clientele. But luxury has not always accompanied the life of Nurset, who came from a very humble family, as he himself has reported in some interviews.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Nurset left school at the age of 5 years. His father has worked in mines and he has 5 brothers. Information about his private life and family is little or no information.

It is also unknown what his life was like over the next few years, but at age 13, Nurset became an apprentice butcher, setting off on a successful trajectory.

STORY

Although he doesn’t comment much about his past, he says that at that time he got used to working at least 14 hours a day. And the routine is maintained until today, according to him, that he leaves work only after midnight.

He also worked as a dishwasher and kitchen help in restaurants.

Working as a butcher gave him a lot of skill and he stayed in the trade for many years. Over time, he became a connoisseur of meat and honed his butcher skills. In addition to the correct way to cut meat, he learned how to treat each type of cut and its accompaniments.

|

DREAM

Nurset was learning all about meat, but he had a dream: to have his own restaurant. And he started saving money to get his wish.

In 2007, he left Turkey and went to Buenos Aires in order to learn even more about meat and barbecue. In Argentina, meat is one of the best local products and as acclaimed as football in Brazil. And Nurset admired this quality of ‘hermanos’.

In Buenos Aires, he even worked as a volunteer in various establishments and came to dominate the Argentine way of making barbecue. In addition to the local cuts, he learned how to use the parrilla, a Buenos Aires barbecue.

With this knowledge, he returned to Istanbul at the age of 27 and opened his restaurant, fulfilling his big dream. In the beginning, he had only 8 tables and a team of 10 employees, who took turns.

Nurset wanted a restaurant that was full of differentiators from its competitors. In addition to selecting the sevida meats himself, he also established a ‘premium’ standard for the products, with the aim of focusing on people with more purchasing power.

In addition to the extremely high quality of the cuts, Nurset also added skills he learned. Meats were served on wooden boards, seasoned with fleur de sel directly on the customer’s table. He wanted each customer to have a unique experience.

As Turkey is a country with financial problems like Brazil, the clientele was restricted and it started to receive only businessmen, celebrities and authorities.

|

SUCCESS

A great help that Nurset had was that of the billionaire Ferit Sahenk, who saw in the Turk’s business a great opportunity and decided to invest. The result was a new restaurant in Istanbul that was more successful than the original restaurant.

The second unit was larger and more familiar and also had more options on the menu. In addition to traditional dishes, the restaurant now serves products for a more VIP clientele: such as a gold-plated beef steak.

NURS-ET

In Turkey, meat houses are quite common, also called ‘steakhouses’. And it was in this branch that the Turk decided to invest, creating Nurs-Et.

The name came from a play on the chef’s name with the word ‘Et’, which in Turkish means ‘meat’.

There are currently 19 such restaurants around the world. Apart from Turkey, there are branches in the United Arab Emirates, such as in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, in Qatar, in the United States, in Greece and, recently, it opened another one in London.

SALT BAE

Nurset was gaining fans and becoming famous by starring in videos throwing salt on meat in a different than conventional way. That’s what earned him the nickname ‘Salt Bae’, something like ‘Salt Face’, in free translation.

In Turkey, each meat house looks for a different way to serve the cuts. Creating a peculiar way of treating meat, the Turk began publishing videos on the internet and was successful. His Instagram profile currently has 39.4 million followers.

In addition to sharing his routine, always being in his restaurants around the world, he also has a strict exercise routine.

CUSTOMERS

The menu full of differentials, the luxurious atmosphere and the way the cuts were served made the restaurant a reference. In addition to the classic way of throwing salt on the food, letting it run down the forearm, each waiter could perform at the time of serving the food, creating a kind of show. And that, in addition to making the chef famous, attracted many celebrities to his establishments.

Among them, soccer stars like Ronaldo “Fenômeno”, Mbappe, Neymar and Hollywood actors like Jason Statham and UFC fighter Connor McGregor, among others. Each visit is also logged and posted on ‘Salt Bae’ social media.