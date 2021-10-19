From China to Russia to Venezuela, governments have used pandemics to stifle free speech, says Amnesty International

Governments around the world, from China to Russia, from Nicaragua to Venezuela to Cuba, used the pandemic as a pretext to silence criticism or restrict access to information, says an Amnesty International report released on Monday.

In the 38-page report “Silenced and Uninformed: Freedom of Expression at Risk during Covid-19”, the organization details how since last year governments “launched an unprecedented attack on freedom of expression, severely restricting rights”, censoring social networks, closing the media and obstructing other channels of communication.

Brazil is not among the countries where the deterioration in freedom of expression has been most acute, but it still receives criticism in the report for three different reasons.

First, it is cited as one of the countries where enforcement of transparency laws weakened during the pandemic. Along with several European countries — for example, Spain — Brazil is condemned for having made access to information difficult by changing the freedom of information laws or by suspending the obligation of public bodies to allow citizens access to information in their power.

In the Brazilian case, the report specifically refers to Provisional Measure 928, which temporarily suspended deadlines for responding to requests under the Right to Information Law and prohibited journalists or other citizens from appealing denied requests.

Worsening of the global situation: Nobel Peace Prize Draws Attention to Violations of Press Freedom in Russia and the Philippines

Along with China, USA, Mexico, Iran, Philippines and Tanzania, Brazil is also cited as one of the places where political leaders – in the case of Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro – spread “erroneous messages, manipulated and minimized the pandemic”. “In many cases, disinformation has provided an opportunity to gain political capital, sow division, crack down on dissidents and shift the blame for government unpreparedness and incompetence in the midst of the pandemic,” says Amnesty.

The organization also reserves criticism for the Internet Freedom, Accountability and Transparency Bill, popularly known as the “Fake News Act”, which aims to prevent the spread of misinformation on social media platforms and messaging applications. it has already passed the Senate and is pending approval by the Chamber of Deputies.

Amnesty states that “although the bill was introduced in the spirit of reducing the harmful misinformation that has occurred in Brazil in recent years, if passed, the law could inflict further damage on the right to freedom of expression and privacy and it can exclude millions of Brazilians from accessing online services, without necessarily solving the problem it is trying to solve. For example, the bill contains an ambiguous definition of what is considered ‘false news’ and would introduce arbitrariness about what information is considered false or harmful, so they could easily be turned into weapons by authorities against information that bothers them.”

Amnesty International says it fears the bill “would encourage a concentrated digital environment by imposing heavy and personalized obligations on Internet application providers, encouraging censorship and having a chilling effect on online expression through surveillance and broader criminalization of the speech.”

Confrontation:Russian journalists react to repression with sarcasm and reader support

Journalists silenced and imprisoned

The most serious complaints, however, concern countries where “in the midst of a pandemic, journalists and health professionals were silenced and imprisoned.”

“As a result, people have not had access to information about Covid-19, including how to protect themselves and their communities,” said Rajat Khosla, head of Amnesty International. — Approximately five million people lost their lives because of Covid-19. It is likely that the lack of information contributed.

In the case of China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, by February 2020, 5,511 criminal investigations had been opened against individuals for “deliberately fabricating and disseminating false information” about the nature and extent of the epidemic.

In Nicaragua, “in addition to the violent crackdown on social protest that began in 2018 and a growing number of laws aimed at severely restricting the space for dissident, independent and civil society journalism, Parliament passed the Special Law on Virtual Crimes in October 2020”, notes the report.

According to the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), this “not only represses freedom of expression and the press in Nicaragua, but also imposes surveillance and absolute control of social networks, digital platforms, online profiles of political activists and defenders of the human rights, and of all those who dare to oppose the government’s policies,” he adds.

In Venezuela, “defamation and stigmatization campaigns against those who criticize the government have intensified in the last year.”

Repression: In a wave against the press, Russia orders the arrest of a website editor who investigated Navalny’s poisoning

In the first eight months of the pandemic state of emergency, 66 journalists and media workers were arbitrarily detained there, the study said.

The study gives the example of Darvinson Rojas, arrested in March 2020 in retaliation for his complaint about the spread of Covid-19 and accused of “defense of hate” and “incitement to commit crimes”. A trial date has not yet been set.

In Cuba, Decree-Law 370, related to online expression, appeared to reinforce censorship during the pandemic, with fines for independent journalists and “arbitrary judgments” for sharing information and opinions about Covid-19. The report cites the case of journalist Roberto Quiñones, detained for one year.

In the same vein, the London-based organization denounces that, in Russia, “false news” laws and criminal sanctions regarding Covid-19 are likely to remain in effect when the pandemic ends.

This is also the case for “several European countries, including Spain.” According to Amnesty, these countries “cited the pandemic when they relaxed or suspended deadlines to respond to requests for freedom of information through a state of emergency that suspended procedural deadlines for public sector bodies”.

In Khosla’s view, in addition to fighting misinformation, “States and social media companies must also ensure that the public has unrestricted access to accurate, evidence-based and timely information.”

“This is a crucial step in minimizing misinformation-induced doubts about vaccines,” he said.