Fueling with ethanol doesn’t pay! Gasoline is more advantageous throughout Brazil

The Brazilian who got used to supplying with ethanol need to redo the accounts. A survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) reveals that in all states of the country, fill the tank with Gasoline is more advantageous.

The survey was carried out between October 3 and 9 and shows that the average price of gasoline in Brazil was R$ 6.117 per liter in the period. Ethanol, on the other hand, came out at an average of R$4.775 per liter.

Bi-fuel is only worth it when its price equals up to 70% of the value of gasoline. According to ANP data, this proportion reached 78% at the national level, which means that it is better to opt for the petroleum product.

The rule applies to all Brazilian states. In Rio de Janeiro, the proportion between gasoline and ethanol reached 86%, while in places like Rio Grande do Sul, Roraima, Santa Catarina and Sergipe it already exceeds 90%.

In the case of vehicles manufactured in the last five years that have more advanced technology, or even cars that yield more than 12 kilometers per liter, the proportion used as a base is 75%. Taking this rule into account, it is still worthwhile to supply ethanol only in the state of Mato Grosso.

See below the table of proportion between gasoline and ethanol in all Brazilian states: