Future Ibovespa clashes abroad and drops more than 1%, with investors eyeing the fiscal; dollar rises

SAO PAULO – The future Ibovespa operates in a fall on the morning of Tuesday (19), contrary to the global markets, which echo the optimism with the balance sheet season in the US.

In Brazil, pay attention to Brasília, with a probable vote of the PEC of the precatório in a special commission of the Chamber that analyzes the proposal. Investors still have on their radar the speeches of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). In an interview with Veja magazine, Lira said that one cannot think only of fiscal responsibility when the population is in poverty, at a time of discussions on the renewal of emergency aid and financing of the turbo-charged Bolsa Família, which the government wants to call Brazil Aid.

The day before, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) highlighted that the government should resolve this week details about the extension of emergency aid, which would end this month, and also measures related to the price of diesel in the country, in front of a possible strike by truck drivers.

According to a newspaper report The State of São Paulo, one of the possibilities under study is to extend emergency aid for 60 days, with a surplus of R$ 12 billion from Bolsa Família.

Regarding the price of diesel, the former president of Petrobras, economist Roberto Castello Branco, gave an interview to the newspaper The State of São Paulo, in the first interview after his resignation, in April, and said he was the target of “nonsensical lies” and “digital militia attacks” for refusing to fulfill orders on fuel prices.

“The government thinks that it owns Petrobras, the president of the Republic says that he owns the company and wants to act as such, disobeying rules and regulations. This is a confusion that politicians make, that the owner of Petrobras is the government. It is not. It is the State, the society”, he affirmed.

On Tuesday, the Ibovespa futures opened in fall, and operated at a low of 1.32% around 9:14 am (Eastern time), at 113,755 points.

The commercial dollar operated in high, of 0.35%, to R$ 5.539 in purchase and R$ 5.540 in sale. Dollar futures maturing in November 2021, in turn, rose about 0.6% to R$5.560. The Central Bank holds a new $500 million cash sale auction this morning.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 was up ten basis points, at 9.53%; DI for January 2025 was up fifteen basis points at 10.51%; and the DI for January 2027 recorded an increase of fifteen basis points, at 10.89%.

In the US, of the 41 companies that make up the S&P 500 index that reported their results for the third quarter, 80% exceeded expectations, according to data from the FactSet. This Tuesday, Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and United Airlines release their results.

While United Airlines’ numbers may shed light on the overall health of the airline industry, Netflix’s may set the tone for tech companies’ earnings for the quarter.

This morning, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures indexes traded up up to 0.5%, signaling a positive opening for the American stock exchanges.

In Europe, stock exchanges also show gains this morning. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, rose 0.20%. The Paris stock exchange (CAC-40) had a slight increase of 0.03% and the Frankfurt stock exchange (DAX) rose 0.12%.

Asian stock markets closed higher, with a positive highlight for technology companies, after the sector’s gains in the United States on Monday. Alibaba shares listed in Hong Kong advanced 1.3%; and those of Meituan, 1.8%.

Check out the corporate radar of the day below:

Petrobras denied that it would be making cuts in the fulfillment of fuel orders.

The state-owned company also claimed that requests for an increase in the supply of diesel and gasoline for November cannot be fulfilled due to lack of operational conditions.

According to a statement, Petrobras’ refining park worked with a utilization factor (FUT) of 79% in the first half of 2021, in line with the 2020 average and higher than that recorded in 2019 (77%) and 2018 (76 %).

MRV (MRVE3) recorded R$ 2,014 billion in net sales in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 2.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

Net SoS reached 14% in the quarter, down 7.2 percentage points year-on-year.

MRV also informed that it recorded a historical record for units produced in a quarter: a total of 10,930 units, an increase of 12.2% compared to 3Q20.

HELBOR’s gross sales (HBOR3) in 3TRI21 reached R$ 421 million, an increase of 8.9% compared to the previous quarter. Helbor’s share totaled R$268 million.

The sales velocity measured by the VSO was 14.4%. The VSO Part Helbor reached 14.1%.

In the quarter, the construction company delivered 2 projects that totaled R$299 million in total PSV.

Year-to-date, Helbor delivered 8 new projects, totaling R$ 1.01 billion in total PSV.

Miter Realty (MTRE3)

Miter Realty (MTRE3) recorded net sales of R$ 147.2 million in the third quarter, down 42.5% year-on-year..

SoS in the same period was 20.3%, against 50.3% in 3Q20. According to the company, the 9.2% decrease in SoS compared to the previous quarter is due to the higher base of inventory available for sale, which negatively impacts the index.

At the end of the quarter, Miter had 938 units in inventory, totaling R$603.3 million in PSV.

Heritage

In the third quarter, a total of R$125.6 million in Patrimar’s net sales were sold, represented by 290 housing units. The total of contracted sales is 48.2% in the same period of 2020.

The company’s net sales velocity for the quarter was 11.7%, 5.3 pp below the immediately previous quarter and 13.5 pp below the same period in 2020.

Patrimar informed that the total inventory in 3TRI21 accumulated R$ 928 million against R$ 681 million in 3TRI20.

Dotz (DOTZ3) announced yesterday (18) that the redemption of points in Bitcoin (BTC) is now available on its platform.

Dotz, which carried out its share offering (IPO) in May this year and which had already closed a collaboration with the Ant Group, the financial arm of the giant Alibaba, has now entered into a partnership with the cryptocurrency (exchange) broker Foxbit, one of the largest in Brazil.

With this, the company’s customers will be able to use the points to acquire bitcoins using the rewards program catalogue, upon selecting the option, they will receive a kind of “voucher” to be used at Foxbit. For this, the e-mail address used to register the account must be the same on the website of Dotz and the cryptocurrency broker.

The Votorantim group and CPP Investments, the investment arm of the Canadian pension fund CCPIB, are setting up a new energy company in Brazil. With a market value of R$17 billion, the electric company will have its shares listed on B3’s Novo Mercado.

The companies will pool the operations they have under a fifty-fifty controlled holding and other assets in this new company.

CCP will inject R$1.5 billion into the business, while Votorantim Energia (VE) incorporates Votener (its energy trader, the second in the country) and its assets within the joint venture that the partners have had since 2018, VTRM . Underneath this holding are Cesp, acquired in 2018, and four wind farms.

After that, the corporate reorganization of Cesp will be carried out, with the incorporation of all its shares by VTRM. The operation was presented yesterday (18) to the generator’s board of directors to obtain shareholder approval.

JBS (JBSS3) announced the 7th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the amount of up to R$1.2 billion.

The net resources will be directed to the acquisition of cattle from rural producers.

