Gabily announces profile on OnlyFans and promises: ‘Different from everything’

the funk girl Gabily, 25, announced this Monday (18) that he will create a profile on the adult content site OnlyFans. According to the singer, the idea is to break prejudices with the platform.

+ Former pastor reveals that church experience helped her on OnlyFans: ‘Healer and deliverer’

+ Geisy Arruda debuts on OnlyFans: ‘I’m going to work with people’s imagination’

+ OnlyFans star sends free nudes for those who get vaccinated against Covid-19

In a series of videos in her Instagram stories, Gabily says she plans to release exclusive content for fans, and that it also involves sensual material, but she says it merges with her work on music.

“When I asked about OnlyFans, some people said, ‘Wow, you don’t need this.’ It’s not needing. I didn’t even say what I’m going to release in these exclusive content and you are already talking. It’s the prejudice I just want to break on this. In fact, I’ll make several exclusive content there, including sensual ones, but all together with my work, with my songs”, explained the funkeira.

She said she will also make these exclusive content for anyone who wants to subscribe to Telegram and Instagram’s Close Friends, as OnlyFans payouts are only in dollars so far. “I’ll make it easier for everyone to sign,” he said.

The singer promised that her exclusive content will be totally different from what people tend to see in the “random profiles” of the platform.

“You will not regret. What I’m preparing for there is something different than what you’re used to seeing in random profiles. It is very different. So, you can tell that you will be surprised”, concluded the funkeira.

know more

+ Medina’s mother compares Yasmin Brunet to ‘porn star’ and columnist spreads conversation

+ Called porn actress, Yasmin Brunet will sue Gabriel Medina’s mother

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence