Gal Gadot recalls reaction to Joss Whedon’s threat: ‘I complained right away’

Gal Gadot remembered the moment when joss whedon threatened to “end his career” on the set of Justice League. In an interview with Elle, the Wonder Woman interpreter said she complained the same day to Warner’s superiors, and gave credit to the studio for getting Whedon’s attention after what happened.

“I complained as soon as it happened. I have to say that Warner’s bosses took care of it… And it goes back to the sense of justice I have. When something like that happens, you get dizzy, because you can’t believe it was said to you. And if he says that to me, he obviously says worse things to a lot of other people. I just did what I thought was necessary.“he commented.

Gadot went on to say that he probably would have acted the same way if she were a man, but wondered if Whedon would have had the same attitude towards her if that were the case. “I don’t know, I don’t think we’ll ever know. I was shocked at the way he spoke to me. But whatever, this is water under the bridge“, completed.

understand the case

In July 2020, Ray Fisher accused Joss Whedon of having an abusive posture on the set of Justice League, saying that he was supported in such acts by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, producers of the feature. A few weeks later, the actor said he was collecting information against the director, who has received several charges recently, including that of buffy actresses, on one Firefly screenwriter and of the Buffy and Angel series teams.

In the midst of all this, Fisher began to speak out against the studio as well, saying that the president of the DC Films, Walter Hamada, asked him to “take it easy” with Geoff Johns on his complaints. An internal investigation was opened to investigate the actor’s allegations, and in December, WarnerMedia said it had completed the process and that “corrective action” would be taken, without disclosing further details.

In any case, the question arose about Ray Fisher’s return to the role of Cyborg in theaters. The actor is in the version of Zack Snyder in Justice League, but already confirmed that won’t appear in the Flash solo movie, as planned.

Whedon took over the filming of Justice League after Snyder’s departure from management because of family problems. The negative reaction around the film spurred requests for the original version of the feature, as much material planned by the director did not make it into the final version. After a long time, Warner confirmed the release of Snyder Cut, which is now available for digital rental in Brazil.