Galaxy S20 is still worth it? Find out price and data sheet | Cell phone

The Galaxy S20 landed in Brazil in 2020 bringing a 64 MP camera and a 120 Hz screen – attributes that are still current. Nearly two years later, buyers may wonder if Samsung’s premium phone is still worth it. Because of this, we brought your technical file, which still has features present in high-end models.

The entry-level model of the S line lost space to other branded devices, such as the cheaper brother Galaxy S20 FE, announced months later. Despite no longer appearing as an option on Samsung’s official website, the S20 originally offered for R$ 5,499 goes out for R$ 3,999 in online retail.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra; know the technical sheet

Galaxy S20: 10 MP front camera is housed in a discreet hole in the screen

Like other models in the S20 line, the main cameras are highlighted on the back of the device. The sensor for selfies is located in a small hole centered in the upper region of the screen. The downside is the lack of P2 input for headphones. The device arrived in Brazil in three colors: black, blue and pink.

With a design that has Samsung’s premium signature, the S20 uses an aluminum and glass structure with Gorilla Glass 6 protection, which ensures protection against impacts and scratches. As for the care with water and dust, the cell phone has IP68 certification, which guarantees that the device can be submerged in 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

Galaxy S20 has water resistance

The 6.2-inch screen in Quad HD+ resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels) has Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, which is an evolution of the Amoled screens and features brighter, more intense colors and better contrast. As a comparison, the density of 563 ppi is even higher than that of its successor, the Galaxy S21.

In addition, the screen has a refresh rate that can reach 120 Hz. This means that images will be rendered more fluidly, optimizing performance when playing games, movies or series.

Galaxy S20 comes with 64 MP triple camera

Among the highlights of the Galaxy S20’s camera set is the 64 MP telephoto camera, which should ensure close-up and quality photos taken from a distance. In addition, the device also has two other 12 MP sensors: a main and an ultra wide, which is capable of capturing photos at a greater angle than the conventional one. The selfie camera has 10 MP.

The set of cameras also has digital (EIS) and optical (OIS) image stabilization. The S20 can also shoot in 8K at 24 frames per second (FPS) and in 4K at up to 60 fps, characteristics that appear predominantly on premium models to this day.

Check out the summary of the set of cameras present on the Galaxy S20:

12 MP main camera (f/1.8)

12 MP ultra wide (f/2.2)

64 MP telephoto lens (f/2.0)

10 MP front camera (f/2.2)

It is possible to use a Micro SD memory card of up to 1 TB in the hybrid drawer of the Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S20’s 128GB of storage is enough to avoid worrying about low memory. If this amount is not enough for the user to store their photos, videos and apps, it is possible to use a micro USB card of up to 1 TB to assist. The card occupies the hybrid SIM card slot.

Processor and RAM memory

Brazilian version of the Galaxy S20 has only the Exynos processor, from Samsung itself

Although the device is sold in other markets with two types of processor, the only version that arrived in Brazil was the one equipped with the Exynos 990, manufactured by Samsung itself. The eight-core chip reaches 2.73 GHz. This difference has already been a source of complaint from fans of the brand. Including, Samsung “fixed” the problem in the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE, which now has Snapdragon processors.

The Exynos 990 should guarantee good performance and energy savings, as four of the cores operate at a lower speed. The device should also work without a hitch, as it has 8GB of RAM memory, more than enough to carry out everyday activities effortlessly.

Galaxy S20 has a 4,000 mAh battery

The 4,000 mAh battery should guarantee at least a full day away from the outlet. Additionally, the Galaxy S20 features battery usage optimization and fast charging of 25W for wired charger and 15W for wireless charger (Qi).

The phone can pass power to other phones or accessories such as Galaxy Buds through the PowerShare feature.

Running Android 10 from the factory, the Galaxy S20 has an update to Android 11 from the moment of purchase. The update was released in late 2020. Since Samsung promised at least four years of updated system, the device should receive news until mid 2023. In addition, the customization of the Android system made by Samsung is already in its version 3.0, the most current of the One UI.

Samsung DeX lets you use Galaxy phone as an Android desktop

The Galaxy S20 has some interesting, albeit non-exclusive, additional features. The first concerns biometrics: the cell phone has an ultrasonic sensor integrated into the display. The technology is more precise and resistant than sensors built into simpler devices, such as the Galaxy S20 FE, which has an optical sensor.

The Samsung Dex is particularly interesting for those looking for more productivity. The technology creates wireless connection to smart TVs, monitors or notebooks. Desktop mode, combined with keyboard and mouse, eliminates the need for a desktop computer. The resource can also be used via cable.

Finally, the device has a 4G connection, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC, very useful for approximation payments. Samsung has also equipped the device with a UWB chip, which offers stronger connections than Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The downside, as mentioned before, is the absence of the 3.5mm jack for headphones.

Galaxy S20 family phones are offered in three colors: blue, gray and pink

The Galaxy S20 arrived in Brazil with an interesting range of colors: blue, gray and pink. Despite this, today the device is sold only in gray and pink. The blue color is no longer available on the market.

Launched in early 2020, the Galaxy S20 ended up losing ground to the Galaxy S20 FE, but it still appears as an interesting option for those looking for a phone with premium features. As stated before, Samsung stopped selling the device in the national territory, but it can be found in online retail for values ​​from R$ 3,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Specifications Release date of March 2020 launch price BRL 5,499 Current price BRL 3,999 screen size 6.2 inches screen resolution Quad HD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) Processor Samsung Exynos 990 RAM memory 8 GB Storage 128GB Memory card yes, up to 1TB Back camera 12, 64 and 12 megapixels Frontal camera 10 megapixels Operational system Android 11 Drums 4,000 mAh Dimensions and weight 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm; 163 grams Colors grey, blue and pink

With information from Samsung