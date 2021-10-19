Galaxy Unpacked 2: Samsung records outline what to expect from this week’s event

Samsung has recently registered the trademark “The Freestyle” with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, indicating that this may be a product featured in Galaxy Unpacked part 2. The same registration has also been granted in the UK, Turkey and Australia.

The trademark registration application was made right after the South Korean confirmed the date of the event, which gives even more credibility to the possibility of Samsung to announce the new projector soon as a more affordable version of the models in the Samsung Premiere line.

In addition to the new projector, rumors also indicate that Samsung may also announce new colors for the Galaxy Buds 2, which is already sold in black, white, olive and lavender. The new colors should be Absolute Black and a Vivid Lemon, according to leaker Tron on Twitter.

We also expect to see news from One UI 4.0 with Android 12, as the new version of the system can be released for the S21 line by the end of this year.