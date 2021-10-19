Gasoline at pumps has already gone up 40% this year. Bottle exceeds R$ 100 for the 1st time in the Brazilian average

RIO — The average price of gasoline, diesel and bottled gas rose again last week, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

In the case of gasoline, the average price of a liter rose 3.33% in the last two weeks, from R$6.117 to R$6.321. It is, thus, the eleventh week in a row between increases and price stability. In the year, accumulates high of 40.9%.

In some states of Brazil, gasoline is already sold for R$ 7,499, as in Rio Grande do Sul. In all, gasoline is already found above R$ 7 in six states. In addition to Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro (BRL 7.399), Piauí (BRL 7.159), Minas Gerais (BRL 7.179), Mato Grosso (BRL 7.047) and Acre (BRL 7.3) are on the list. .

In diesel, the increase was 0.3% in the last two weeks, from R$4.961 to R$4.976, highlighted the ANP. In the year, the high reaches 37.99% at the pump.

LPG above BRL 100 in 19 states

In LPG, the average price of a thirteen-kilogram cylinder surpassed the one hundred reais mark. Last week, the value reached R$ 100.44, an increase of 1.79% compared to the previous week, of R$ 98.67.

In the year, LPG accumulates an increase of 34.36% in the year. Thus, bottled gas has already exceeded R$100 in 19 states, says the ANP. The highest average price is in Mato Grosso, where it is sold at an average of R$ 120.16.

In Mato Grosso, Rondônia and Rio Grande do Sul, the price of a canister is already found at R$ 135. In Rio de Janeiro, the maximum price reaches R$ 110.

Economists point out that the value of fuels rises, mainly, according to oil price quotations on the international market and the dollar. In addition, the price varies between states due to the taxation and logistical costs of distributors to distribute the fuel.

Petrobras data indicate that, between January and October, the price of a liter of diesel accumulates an increase of 51% in refineries; and gasoline has already increased 61.9% at refineries since January.

But despite the readjustments made by Petrobras in gasoline and diesel prices between the end of September and the beginning of October, analysts claim that there is still a lag in relation to the amounts charged on the international market and that the state-owned company will have to announce new increases.

But data from the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) indicate that the diesel sold by Petrobras is still 15% below what is sold abroad in the first half of October.

The increase in prices comes amid discussions of the project that changes the ICMS on fuels. The project, which has already had the approval of the Chamber of Deputies, goes to the Senate. If approved, the estimated loss in collection for states and municipalities will be R$ 24 billion, in the calculations of the National Committee of Secretaries of Finance, Finance, Revenue or Taxation of the States and the Federal District (Comsefaz).

Today, the reference price on which ICMS is levied is an average fuel price updated every 15 days, which varies by state. As oil and the dollar have risen a lot in recent months, this average has also risen, which weighs on the budget of Brazilians.

The Chamber’s bill would provide relief in the pocket in 2022, the election year, but could put pressure on prices in 2023. The impact on public coffers will be immediate for both state governments and city halls, as municipalities receive 25% of state tax revenue.