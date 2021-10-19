Gasoline goes up 3.3% in a week and already costs more than R$ 7 in six states – 10/18/2021 – Market

With the readjustment promoted by Petrobras, the price of gasoline at Brazilian stations rose 3.3% last week, reaching an average value of R$ 6.321 per liter, according to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels).

The readjustment, of 7.2%, came into effect on the 9th, according to the state-owned company, to offset part of the rise in international prices for the product. Petrobras also increased the price of cooking gas by the same percentage.

With the transfers, it is already possible to find gasoline at more than R$7 per liter in six states, according to the ANP survey: Mato Grosso, Piauí, Acre, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul. The highest price , R$7,499 per liter, was registered in Bagé (RS).

According to the ANP, the price of a 13-kilogram cylinder rose by 1.8% at dealerships this week, reaching an average value of R$ 100.44, surpassing for the first time around R$ 100 in the national average price. In Mato Grosso, Rondônia and Rio Grande do Sul, you can find the canister at R$ 135.

The rise in fuel prices is one of the main pressure factors on Brazilian inflation, which in September accelerated to 1.16%, the biggest increase for the month since the beginning of the Real Plan, breaking the symbolic double-digit barrier in the accumulated result. 12 months.

In an attempt to reverse the impact of the increases on his popularity, President Jair Bolsonaro has been placing the issue as the main priority of his government, with the support of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

This Thursday (14), the Chamber approved a bill that changes the rules for charging ICMS, a state tax that has been wrongly pointed out by the government as the main cause of increases in fuel prices.

Criticized by governors and experts, the project promises to reduce the price of gasoline by 7%. The states claim that they will lose R$24 billion a year with the new formula, which they say would not solve the problem of rising prices.

The ANP survey also identified a new rise in diesel prices, which were readjusted at refineries at the beginning of the month. According to the agency, the product costs, on average, R$ 4.976, an increase of 0.3% compared to the previous week.

Thus, the accumulated increase since the readjustment at the refineries is 5.7%.

The price of ethanol also maintained its upward trend and closed the week at R$ 4.819 per liter, 0.9% higher than that registered in the previous week.

With political pressure on fuel prices, Petrobras has been struggling to meet deadlines in accordance with Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) which provides for the sale of half of its refining capacity.

So far, only two units have been sold, the refineries in Bahia and Amazonas. Another three processes are still under negotiation and three, with a deadline for signing contracts at the end of this month, were suspended.