Gasoline rises 40% in the year and exceeds R$7 in six states; cooking gas breaks the R$ 100 mark, points ANP

GONÇALVES (MG) – The average price of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas once again registered another high in fuel resellers in the country, according to a new survey carried out by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

The liter of gasoline rose, on average, 3.33% in the last two weeks. The price, which was around R$ 6,117, jumped to R$ 6,321 — it is the 11th consecutive week (between highs and stability) that gasoline has undergone price changes.

In the year, the ANP says that the average liter of gasoline rose 40.9%. A nightmare for consumers, the high price made the liter to be sold in recent weeks at more than R$ 7 in some regions.

In at least six states of the country, gasoline can already be found at the following prices: R$ 7,499 (Rio Grande do Sul), R$ 7.399 (Rio de Janeiro), R$ 7.159 (Piauí), R$ 7.179 (Minas Gerais ), BRL 7,047 (Mato Grosso) and BRL 7,300 (Acre).

Diesel also accumulates in the year an increase of 37.99% in pumps. In the last two weeks, the ANP says that the price of fuel registered a slight increase of 0.3%, and is already found at R$ 4.976.

The price of the 13 kg kitchen canister also registered another increase in price and broke the R$ 100 mark. According to the ANP, the container was already sold at R$ 100.44 last week, an increase of 1.79 % compared to the value found in the previous one, when the product was sold at R$ 98.67.

In the year, LPG already registers an increase of 34.36%. According to the ANP, the product is already found above R$ 100 in 19 states of the country, with the highest average price in Mato Grosso, where the container reaches, on average, R$ 120.16.

Fuel prices vary according to oil prices on the international market and the dollar. The disparity in value between the states is also due to the differentiated taxation of federative units and the logistical costs of fuel distribution across regions.

The new price hike comes at a time when the authorities are discussing a bill that changes the ICMS (tax on the circulation of goods and services) taxation on fuels.

Today, the tax corresponds to a percentage between 25% and 34% levied on the sale price of gasoline and 12% to 25% on diesel. The rate is levied on the so-called Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer (PMPF) – a reference value calculated by the entities every 15 days. Understand the formula.

If the new rule takes effect, the ICMS charged in each state will be fixed and calculated based on the average price of fuel in the two previous years. But for that, it still needs to pass through the Federal Senate and be sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

Report from InfoMoney showed that a good part of the governors are already rehearsing an answer in the Federal Senate or even in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) due to the prospect of falling tax collections if the new proposal prospers.

A survey carried out this month by the Paraná Institute showed that the increase in fuel prices has been impacting the daily lives of Brazilians.

Six out of ten respondents (62.5%) reduced the frequency of vehicle use due to the exorbitant price of fuel. The car has been in the garage more for those aged between 25 and 34 (69.8%) and have only completed elementary school (66.8%).

The frequency of decrease in vehicle use also dropped considerably among those who are part of the economically active population, with 63.9% of the responses. The degree of confidence of the survey is 95%.

