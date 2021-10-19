Gates has been warned by Microsoft about exchanging ‘inappropriate’ e-mails with employee – Link

Confronted by executives, Gates did not deny involvement with the employee and agreed to cease the messages

After taking on an affair with a Microsoft employee in the 2000s, Bill Gates was alerted by the company about inappropriate e-mails sent in 2008, the US newspaper said. Wall Street Journal this Monday, 18. According to sources heard by the newspaper, company executives asked the businessman to stop sending messages to an employee, who suggested that the two met romantically outside the company.

At the time, Gates was approached by Brad Smith, current president of Microsoft, and head of human resources Lisa Brummel. In the messages, Gates is said to be making an appointment with the employee outside the company in a message that, according to the executives, was not sexual but was “extremely inappropriate”.

Confronted, Gates did not deny involvement with the employee and agreed to cease the messages. No complaints or claims were registered.

This wasn’t the first time Gates’ love affair had surfaced after the billionaire’s divorce from Melinda Frances Gates. Another affair of the entrepreneur emerged in 2019, when an engineer informed a Microsoft committee that she had had a relationship with Bill Gates in the 2000s.

The letter, delivered by the employee, caused company executives to ask for the removal of Gates, who until then was active in charge of the company. A few months later, the billionaire announced that he was leaving Microsoft’s board.

The end of Bill and Melinda Gates’ marriage was officially declared on Aug. 2, when a judge in King County, Washington, signed the documents relating to the divorce proceedings of the most talked about couple in the tech world in recent months. The agreement was signed in the American court and ends 27 years of union with a “fair and equitable” contract, according to the document accessed by the newspaper New York Times.