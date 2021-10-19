Gaviões collects medallions and asks for Sylvinho’s resignation

Gaviões da Fiel, the biggest organized by Corinthians, issued a statement this morning in which it charges players and asks for the departure of coach Sylvinho from the team. The act takes place one day after the defeat by São Paulo by 1-0, in a game valid for the Brazilian Championship that took place at Morumbi.

On Twitter, fans showed that “there is no room” for the coach, classified as “weak” and “intern”. The club’s football director, Roberto de Andrade, was also criticized at the demonstration.

“Although the Corinthians board of directors has made important signings, the performance on the field remains below the expectations of Fiel Torcida”, began Gaviões.

In the text, the organizers asked for the attitude of five “medallions” of the club to improve the technical level of the team, including captain Cassio. “On the part of players we want Cássio, Fagner, Fábio Santos, Gil, Renato Augusto (more experienced players in this group) who cover more of this squad on the field”.

Afterwards, Sylvinho and his coaching staff become the targets of the demonstration. “On the technical side, there is no tactical definition. Therefore, there is no excuse to keep a coach like Sylvinho, he is weak. There is no space at Corinthians. Since he was hired, he has not been able to organize the squad, he has not known how to build a strong team as it should be and continues to insist on lineups that never worked out and still doesn’t even carry out all the substitutions that are available in a match.”

Finally, Gaviões asks the president of the club, Duilio Monteiro Alves, to “honor his words”, in addition to requesting the departure of Roberto de Andrade.

“Corinthians is not for beginners and interns. It doesn’t know how to climb. It doesn’t know how to motivate. It’s not for Corinthians. Roberto de Andrade, out! To Mr. President Duílio, honor his words. Out of Sylvinho.”

Read the text:

OUTSIDE SYLVINHO Although the Corinthians board of directors has made important signings, the performance on the field remains below expectations by the Faithful Torcida. pic.twitter.com/ERQkcnVNMo — GAVIÕES DA FIEL (@gavioesoficial) October 19, 2021

In the technical part, there is a lack of tactical definition. Therefore, there is no excuse to keep a coach like Sylvinho, he is weak. There is no space at Corinthians. — GAVIÕES DA FIEL (@gavioesoficial) October 19, 2021