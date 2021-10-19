Gaviões da Fiel asks for Sylvinho’s resignation at Corinthians and positions himself after defeat

Corinthians’ defeat by 1-0 in the derby against São Paulo resulted in the positioning of the greatest organized club. Gaviões da Fiel published Sylvinho’s resignation on its social networks.

In the text, the fans emphasize that the board was right in the signings, but that the team’s performances have not pleased. Some players, squad leaders, were also cited as an example of who should charge more than the rest – see in full below.

In a recent interview, Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of the club, valued the coach’s work and guaranteed his permanence until 2022.

Sylvinho completed 29 games in charge of Corinthians, counting Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil. The defeat to the rival was the coach’s eighth since he took over the team. In addition, it has ten wins and 11 draws.

Check out the note posted on social networks

OUTSIDE SYLVINHO

Although the Corinthians board of directors has made important signings, the performance on the field remains below expectations by the Faithful Torcida. On the part of players we want Cássio, Fagner, Fábio Santos, Gil, Renato Augusto (more experienced players in this group) who cover more of this squad on the field.

In the technical part, there is a lack of tactical definition. That said, there is no excuse to keep a technician like Sylvinho, he is weak. There is no space at Corinthians. Since he was hired, he has not managed to organize the squad, he has not known how to build a strong team as it should be and continues to insist on line-ups that never worked out and still does not even carry out all the substitutions that he has available in a match.

Corinthians is not for beginners and interns. Can’t climb. Does not know how to motivate. Not for Corinthians. Roberto de Andrade, out! To Mr. President Duílio, honor his words. Out of Sylvinho.

