Getnet (GETT11) takes on a life of its own and debuts on B3 with the right foot; common and preferred shares soar over 100%

One of the most anticipated operations by the market finally came to life this Monday (18) — the Getnet, machine company of the Santander, proceeded with the proposal to split the companies and made its debut at B3.

As of today, Getnet Brasil’s common, preferred and unit shares will begin to be traded under the codes GETT3, GETT4 and GETT11, respectively, but only the latter is part of the Ibovespa, the main index on the Brazilian stock exchange. Each Santander shareholder received 0.25 common, preferred or unit shares for each share held by the bank.

The third largest network of small machines in Latin America debuted on the right foot since the initial ringing of the bell, even though the day was one of steady decline for the Brazilian stock market.

Units (GETT11), securities with greater liquidity, rose 65.04%, quoted at R$ 7.79. As part of the spin-off of SANB11, part of the Ibovespa, the shares are already part of the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, with a 0.019% share.

Meanwhile, common (GETT3) and preferred (GETT4) papers soared by 147.75% (R$ 5.50) and 96.85% (R$ 5), respectively. Already the units of Santander (SANB11) rose 0.16%, to R$ 36.43.

The objective of the restructuring is to give breath to the machine company to be able to expand its market and consolidate itself as one of the main names in the sector, with a broad portfolio of services and tools available. Getnet wants to be part of every step of buying and selling, becoming a global payments powerhouse

This is the first stage of the split, which was approved in March. As of Friday (22), the company will also start trading share receipts (ADS) on Nasdaq, under the code GET. Holders of deposit certificates of shares of Santander Brasil will receive 0.125 ADS of Getnet Brasil for each ADS of Santander Brasil.

Repeating a success story

Getnet’s debut repeats the success story of the initial public offering (IPO) of the Brazilian operation of the Spanish bank Santander, made in 2009. That year, the offering was the largest in the world and established itself as the largest Brazilian stock market, by moving R$ 14 billion.

