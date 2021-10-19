Girl considered the ‘most beautiful in the world’ lives drama at 20 years old

French model Thylane Blondeau, who was named ‘Most beautiful girl in the world’ in 2007 by TC Candler magazine, experienced a health drama in the last year.

However, in the last year things have not gone well for Thylane because of a worse-than-expected health problem, largely because he has not received a proper diagnosis.

At 20, she posted an extensive message on her Instagram profile in which she revealed that she had to undergo multiple operations to remove ovarian cysts.

“A year ago I had an emergency operation to remove an ovarian cyst that exploded in my stomach. Three months later, my stomach started to hurt again and at first everyone (and I, of course) thought it was because of the operation.” started.

Still, the pain persisted and the model didn’t give up looking for an explanation for it. “A 5.6 cm cyst was detected and I had to go straight to the hospital for an emergency operation. Today I finally feel better,” she continued.

Despite this, Thylane is grateful to have gone through this and told everyone to take care of her health. “From this experience I learned that when your body hurts you have to take care of it. Any pain, even a small one, can hide something much more important,” he concluded.