Globo loses digital rights exclusivity for the 2022 World Cup – 10/18/2021 – Sports

After going to court against FIFA to reduce the value of installments of its TV deal for the World Cup, Globo lost its exclusive rights to broadcast the tournament in Qatar, which will be held from November 21 to December 18 next year.

As a result, the entity that controls world football has been offering game packages for the competition by streaming directly to digital platforms in Brazil. Youtube, Facebook and TikTok, for example, have already been sought out and are studying the feasibility of the business.

The Rio station will continue showing the World Cup matches on open television and on its subscription sports channel, Sportv. However, it will not have exclusivity on digital platforms, whether on Globoplay (streaming) –the app has been a big bet for the group– or on its internet portals, which broadcast live matches for the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

It is the first time that FIFA assumes the negotiation of World Cup rights with social networks, and Brazil has been an opportunity for the entity to try out the model.

The federation that governs world football hired the LiveMode agency, based in Rio de Janeiro, to advise it on the marketing of the product.

LiveMode, founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Edgar Diniz and Sergio Lopes (former owners of the Esporte Interativo channel), is already a FIFA partner in the sale of sponsorship quotas in South America for the World Cup in Qatar.

The package, valued at US$ 8 million (R$ 43 million at the current exchange rate), allows the sponsor to explore advertising in the stadiums during the 64 matches of the World Cup, carry out digital activations and enjoy the hospitality areas with their guests.

LiveMode manages the broadcasting rights of the Copa do Nordeste and Campeonato Paulista. In the latter, the company even conducted the sales process on behalf of the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) in which Record took the tournament out of Globo’s hands.

Globo paid R$225 million in exchange for exploring the State of São Paulo in all its media. In addition to reducing expenses, the conglomerate became even more disinterested in the tournament after the FPF negotiated with YouTube and ceded the screening of 16 games from the 2022 edition. The online platform will also be able to explore match content, such as highlights.

While seeking to cut costs, the broadcaster suffers from competition from other channels and brands that produce digital content. Since last year, the Rio de Janeiro media group has lost broadcasting rights to important events, such as the Copa Libertadores and F1.

However, what most astonished the market was when Globo, which broadcasts the World Cup since 1970, appealed to FIFA not to immediately pay the amount of US$ 90 million (R$ 490 million at the current exchange rate) to FIFA .

Judge Maria Cristina de Lima Brito, from the 6th Business Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, granted the injunction favorable to the station in June of last year, determining the suspension of payment until the contract is considered and judged in Switzerland, where the headquarters are located. of FIFA and the bond had been signed.

The money should have been transferred by June 30, 2020, referring to the annual installment provided for in the transmission rights contract, valid from 2015 to 2022.

In an attempt to reduce the values ​​of the agreement, Globo justified its appeal due to the pandemic, which negatively impacted the economy and compromised the international sports calendar.

Globo and FIFA reached a commercial agreement earlier this year, which avoided the development of a legal imbroglio. The Brazilian company, however, had to give in to the entity’s wishes and broadcast, on open TV, the soccer and futsal World Cups.

The contract with FIFA includes the 2018 and 2022 editions of the World Cup, the women’s World Cups and the youth championships (under-17 and under-20), as well as the two aforementioned tournaments.

The way in which Globo was without the rights to broadcast the Copa Libertadores and was unable to get them back made it wary of FIFA.

The company sent a letter to Conmebol (owner of the South American tournament) in which it asked for the termination of the contract, in August 2020, after recording revenue losses due to the coronavirus crisis. Globo and SporTV annually deposited US$ 65 million (R$ 354 million, at the current exchange rate) to broadcast to Libertadores until 2022.

The broadcaster’s top management decided to risk that the South American entity would give in in some way when notified of the interest in breaking the agreement. Instead, the confederation knocked on the door of Band and then SBT, with which it signed a new contract.

Wanted by sheet, FIFA, Globo and LiveMode did not comment until the publication of this text.