Goodbye time? Atletico-MG’s highlight of the season is in the sights of three European teams

This season, Atlético-MG managed to consolidate and is fighting for titles in both the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil. The team still managed, after eight years, to return for a semifinal of Copa Libertadores do América, being eliminated by Palmeiras.

The team is leading the Brasileirão, with 10 points ahead of Flamengo, second place and main competitor in the fight for the national title. With a great 2021, some athletes naturally stand out and call the attention of European football and this is the case of Guilherme Arana.

The left-back has been one of the main strengths of Cuca’s team. This season, the player managed to convince Tite and returned to the Brazilian team in the last squad and seems to have settled his place in the next World Cup.

Tite praised the player at the last FIFA Date: “Arana went to the natural game, this is important. These games are giving us the conditions to put these young athletes to play and see their own reactions in the course of the game.”

According to Radar Sports, Porto, Wolverhampton and FIorentina are the clubs that probed the full-back’s situation. Atlético-MG must play a tough game in case of proposals, as it invested R$ 16 million in its hiring and still counts on the player’s appreciation after the World Cup.