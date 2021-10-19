Google launches Pixel 6, its new ‘pure blood’ Android phone, for R$5,000 – 10/19/2021

At an event held on Tuesday (19), Google officially announced its new phones: the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. of R$ 3,300 in direct conversion) and US$ 899 (R$ 5,000), respectively.

Although not officially sold in Brazil, the Pixel line phones are known for their high quality camera, which rivals the best phones from Samsung and Apple, and for the Android that is always updated and configured by Google itself. This combo makes some people buy the smartphone abroad to use here.

The main innovation of the sixth generation of Pixel is the Tensor processor, a chip developed by Google itself and which, according to the company, uses much more powerful computer specifications to run artificial intelligence algorithms at high speed.

Since the first generation, launched in 2016, the Pixel line used processors from Qualcomm, the world’s leading chip maker for Android phones. This time, however, Google’s bet is on a processor developed by its own team of engineers, which, in theory, works better with the operating system.

According to Google, Tensor uses artificial intelligence to make decisions about how to run applications and perform tasks more efficiently and quickly, rather than using more advanced components alone. That’s why the company says the chip is 80% faster than the Pixel 5, but it shouldn’t get that high in standard performance tests.

To complete, the pixel 6 is the first factory-installed Android 12 phone and is also the first in line for future OS updates. The Android version that runs on Pixel uses Google’s custom interface known as Material You, which adapts to your wallpaper to create custom themes, icons and widgets.

Inside Pixel 6

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4 inch (16.2 centimeters diagonal from corner to corner) Oled screen with flat edges, Full HD resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 6 Pro has a larger 6.7-inch (17 cm) Oled screen with Quad HD resolution, curved edges and a dynamic refresh rate up to 120 Hz. Both versions of the device come with an integrated fingerprint reader. screen and the same Tensor processor.

Also according to the company, the Tensor is comparable to the snapdragon 888, the most powerful chip in the qualcomm in the current market, used in phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, from Samsung. Also, the pixel 6 comes with 8GB of RAM, and the Pixel 6 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM. Minimum internal storage is 128GB, but you can pay more for 256GB on base model or up to 512GB on “Pro”.

The battery of the pixel 6, in turn, is 4,614 mAh, while the Pixel 6 Pro is 5,004 mAh. However, neither phone comes with a charger included in the box.

Another difference is in the rear cameras: the Pixel 6 comes with two lenses, a wide-angle and an ultra-wide one, to capture more content; while the Pixel 6 Pro has, in addition to these two, a third periscope-type lens capable of doing 4 times optical zoom without losing quality.

The main camera on the devices is 50 MP and the ultra-wide is 12 MP. In Pixel 6 Pro, the extra camera has 48 MP and achieves a zoom of up to 10 times digitally.

Furthermore, the Tensor chip is capable of executing the computational photography algorithm used in Pixel’s photos also in video capture. The cell phone can shoot images in 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second.

In photos, the camera gained a feature called “Face Unblur” that uses artificial intelligence to clean faces that appear blurry in moving photos. Another novelty is the “Motion Mode”, a feature that purposely makes some areas of the image blurred, like the wheels of a moving bicycle, without blurring the person pedaling, for example.

Ever wanted to erase a distraction in your photo, whether it’s a person or an object that shouldn’t be there, but lack the skill to tinker with Photoshop? The Pixel 6 camera comes with a feature called “Magic Eraser” which uses AI to erase these extras.

Pixel 6 also comes with a new photography feature called “Real Tone” which, for once, uses artificial intelligence to match the skin tone of the person being photographed, avoiding making black people lighter than they really are. It’s.

artificial intelligence in everything

Thanks to the Tensor chip, Pixel 6 can perform various artificial intelligence tasks locally, offline, without connecting to Google’s remote servers. An example of this is the new voice typing system.

The Pixel 6 keyboard can identify scores and even emojis when you dictate the text message you want to send through the microphone. Messages can also be translated in real time as you type or dictate in any app, including WhatsApp. The camera app can also instantly translate images into other languages.

Another new feature is the phone app. When calling an establishment that works with an answering machine, the kind that asks you to enter a number to browse the options, Google Assistant can not only let you know the best time to talk to that company, analyzing the flow of calls, it can also transcribe what the answering machine says in the form of text on the screen.