Google launches Pixel 6: watch it live

Google is holding today (19) a virtual event to officially launch its new cell phones, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The live broadcast will be made by Google’s official YouTube channel and starts at 2 pm (GMT).

Although not officially sold in Brazil, the Pixel line phones are known for their high quality camera, which rivals the best phones from Samsung and Apple, and for the Android that is always updated and configured by Google itself. This combo makes some people buy the smartphone abroad to use here.

The main innovation of the sixth generation of Pixel is the Tensor processor, a chip developed by Google itself and which, according to the company, uses much more powerful computer specifications to run artificial intelligence algorithms at high speed.

Interestingly, Google didn’t make much of a secret about the Pixel 6 and a lot of information about the device has already been released in the last few months. But there is still room for some surprises at today’s event.

What we already know about Pixel 6

In August, Google announced Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in a session reserved for journalists in the US press. In addition to confirming the names and the two versions of the device, the company also gave the first details about the Tensor processor.

Since the first generation, launched in 2016, the Pixel line used processors from Qualcomm, the world’s leading chip maker for Android phones. This time, however, Google’s bet is on a processor developed by its own team of engineers.

Among the components that make up the Tensor are the TPU (Tensor Processing Unit), which will process the Pixel 6’s artificial intelligence tasks, and the Titan M2, a kind of security key that encrypts data on the cell phone. .

“In the basic things that people look for, [o Pixel 6 com processador Tensor] it will be very competitive, but the AI ​​things will be totally different,” Rick Osterloh, Google’s head of hardware, told The Verge.

Illustration of Tensor, Pixel 6 chip that houses the phone’s processor Image: Disclosure/Google

Some other details of the technical sheet have also been released. The Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch (16.2 centimeters diagonal from corner to corner) screen with flat edges, Full HD resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 6 Pro will have a larger 6.7-inch (17 cm) screen with Quad HD resolution and curved edges. Both versions of the device come with a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen and the same Tensor processor.

Another difference is in the rear cameras: the Pixel 6 comes with two lenses, a wide-angle and an ultra-wide one, to capture more content; while the Pixel 6 Pro will have, in addition to these two, a third periscope-type lens capable of doing 4x optical zoom without losing quality.

The look is no longer a secret either: Google has already released several photos of the devices that show the colorful look and spine of the camera on the back. Journalists who have been able to touch (but not photograph) the device say that it has a glass back and an aluminum frame.

Pixel 6 Pro Image: Reproduction/@evleaks

Pixel 6 Image: Reproduction/@evleaks

To top it off, the Pixel 6 will be the first Android 12 phone already installed from the factory and should be the first in line for future OS updates. Rumors indicate that the phone will have five years of guaranteed updates, reaching as far as Android 17.

What we don’t know yet about Pixel 6

Although Google says the Tensor processor will be “very competitive” on “basic things”, it’s still not exactly clear how it compares to an A15 Bionic, used in the iPhone 13, or a Snapdragon 888, used in the Galaxy Z Fold 3, from Samsung, for example.

Google hasn’t revealed the specs of the CPU and GPU that go on the chip, for example. We also don’t know yet what RAM and storage options will be available.

Leaked performance test data show that the Tensor performs 80% better than the Pixel 5, released in 2020 with an intermediate Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

It also remains to be seen what will be the specifications of the cameras for the new Pixels. Rumors indicate that the main lens will be 50 MP and the ultra-wide will be 12 MP; and that the Pixel 6 Pro’s periscope lens will be no less than 48 MP. There is no information about the front camera, however.

Today’s event should also finally reveal the battery capacity of the new Pixels. But the big secret is the price.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are speculated to be released at between $750 and $1,050 ($4,080 to $5,515 direct conversion), respectively—the same price range as the iPhone 13 sold in the US .