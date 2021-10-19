Google stops offering services to millions of Android devices

Mobile devices with Android versions equal to or lower than 2.3.7 will lose their connection with Google. In other words, it will no longer be possible to use the Google account login on devices with this setting.

End of Google for Android 2.3.7

If your Android version is out of date and fits the above model, be careful. It will no longer be possible to use Gmail, log into YouTube, log into Drive, access the Play Store or update apps through it.

The user will also not be able to use any service offered for Google accounts. It is possible to include in this list of losses the various functions of Google Maps and Google Assistant.

On top of that, it will no longer be possible to reset the device to restore your settings and add an account. The procedure is usually used to reset the factory settings to change the access account.

Android Gingerbread

Android Gingerbread, as it was known, was released in 2010. At the time, the first smartphones appeared on the market. If any device is of this version, the user will receive a notification informing about the loss of connection. In fact, an error message will appear on the smartphone screen.

If the device owner still wants to use it, there is only one way. It is necessary to access the website of the Google service desired by the browser. There it will be possible to make the connection.

The disabling of services on Andsroid Gingerbread was due to security reasons. Because the version is very old, protection updates can no longer integrate it. Thus, user information will no longer be guaranteed by the company.

To give you an idea, despite being old, Android Gingerbread is active on 0.3% of devices. This represents something around 9 million devices around the world.

Remembering that it is also possible to solve the problem by updating the operating system. If Android is version 3.0 or higher, services remain as normal.