Government of Minas to invest R$ 15 million in the UFU campus in Patos de Minas – Gerais

Impasses in choosing the land and lack of resources delayed the works (photo: City Hall of Patos de Minas/Disclosure) For almost a decade, the population of Patos de Minas, in Alto Paranaba, has been waiting for the construction of the Federal University of Uberlndia (UFU) campus. Work began in 2012, but what you see today is only the skeleton of the first building. This Monday (10/18), the Government of Minas Gerais announced that it would invest R$ 15 million to complete the construction.

Although the university is the responsibility of the federal government, Romeu Zema (NOVO) decided to forward the appeal. The mayor of Patos de Minas, Lus Eduardo Falco (Podemos), took the opportunity to praise the announcement.

“This soap opera happened because of a political fight, it delayed our city a lot. We are not concerned here with taking the campus to our family’s land or with hampering the city’s development. We want to solve it,” said Falco in excerpts from the released video, while sniping at his predecessors.

With about 5,200 m² of built area, the first block has the basic structure practically ready. The campus is being built in the region known as “30 paus”, close to the Alvorada and Residencial Barreiro neighborhoods.

In addition to the BRL 15 million from the state government, around BRL 4 million will be injected in federal funds, provided for in the Ministry of Education’s budget for 2022.

“The bidding process should take place from November this year. We should contract this work early next year. We are going to see if the resources will be sufficient until its completion,” explained UFU’s dean, Valder Steffen Jnior.

Currently, UFU works in rented properties in Patos de Minas. There are three undergraduate courses – Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering, Food Engineering and Biotechnology – and two masters. The expectation is that with the construction of the building, other courses will be implemented.

Support Program for Federal Universities in Minas

