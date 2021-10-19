Government proposal bitter Ibovespa and index melts 2%

News that the federal government is about to approve a package of social assistance that will break the spending ceiling this Tuesday led the main Brazilian stock index to counteract the optimism of international markets.

At 12:22, the Ibovespa showed a drop of 2.38%, to 111,702.50 points, losing the floor of 112,000 points. The financial turnover of the session was 11.2 billion reais.

the government intends to pay 400 reais per beneficiary of the Auxílio Brasil cash transfer program in 2022, with part of the budget being paid within the spending ceiling and part outside, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

According to market professionals, the news fueled fears of fiscal loss of control, with Jair Bolsonaro looking to be competitive in next year’s presidential elections.

“The markets must remain on the defensive while they watch the events unfold,” said the chief economist of SulAmérica Investimentos, Newton Rosa, in a note to clients.

As had happened the day before, this heavier domestic environment prevented the Ibovespa from following the positive influence of international stock exchanges. In New York, the indexes rose in the wake of expectations for the results of Facebook Inc(FB), Apple Inc (AAPL) and Alphabet.

Here, the day was also marked by an extensive schedule of corporate ads, including B3, Cesp, EDP Brasil, IRB Brasil Re and MRV.

Highlights

MRV (MRVE3) was down 4.8% after announcing high launches and sales in the third quarter, with performances by Luggo and the AHS unit in the US offsetting the retreat in the main division of apartment building construction in Brazil.

In a note to clients, BTG Pactual highlighted the weak results and cash consumption, but maintained a purchase recommendation for the shares.

B3 (B3SA3) lost 1.4% after announcing the purchase of 100% of the big data and artificial intelligence company Neoway for 1.8 billion reais in cash.

EDP ​​Brazil (ENBR3) fell 0.8% after announcing the sale of 3 power transmission projects to Actis for 1.32 billion reais, in addition to the plan to sell hydroelectric plants by the end of the year.

IRB (IRBR3) had stability, after the reinsurer announced Willy Jordan Neto as new vice president of finance and investor relations.

–CESP (CESP6) rises 2.7%. On Monday night, Votorantim and CPP Investments announced plans to consolidate their energy assets in Brazil, with the creation of a company that will control Cesp. In a note to clients, Credit Suisse assessed that the transaction should allow the company to have a better leverage structure and benefit from the current high demand for renewable sources. “However, the proposed terms do not seem to favor minority shareholders.”

Petrobras (PETR3) was devalued by 4.2%. The company said it had “atypical demand” for fuel supply orders for November, well above previous months and its production capacity.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) lost 2.8%, with the big banks also accusing the prospect of worsening fiscal, even with the information that the government can give up the Income Tax on dividends. Bradesco (BBDC4) gave 2.4%, while Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) had a drop of 1.8%.

