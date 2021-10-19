Guardiola features Ederson and Jesus: “They don’t need anything special to be ready” | Champions League

Pep Guardiola hopes to have goalkeeper Ederson and striker Gabriel Jesus, who defended Brazil in the last matches of the World Cup qualifiers, in the duel against Brugge, valid for the third round of the Champions League. After losing to Paris Saint-Germain, it’s important that Manchester City come with full force.

Check out the full Champions League table

Despite not confirming whether the Brazilians will go to the field this Tuesday, the coach said that the pair’s great rapport allows few commands to be given so that they are able to play.

“We’ve been together for four, five years, they don’t need anything special to be ready. I’m sure they’ll say they’re fine as they both recover quickly. They train for a day or two, with our trainers, and tomorrow (Tuesday) we will see how they feel,” said Guardiola.

The ge follows Club Brugge x Manchester City in real time, this Tuesday, at 1:45 pm (GMT).

Another indication that Brazilians can face Club Brugge is the adopted logistics. Players who were in red list countries, such as Brazil, would need to spend 10 days in quarantine when returning directly to England, that is, they would lose the game. Therefore, the pair, who faced Uruguay last Thursday, headed straight for Belgium.

Even the goalkeeper and the forward took the opportunity to visit Belgian Lommel SK, one of the clubs that is part of Grupo City, on Sunday.

As they fell to PSG in the previous round, Manchester City has only three points, thus, taking third place in Group A, a position that does not guarantee a spot in the Champions’ knockout phase. Brugge, this Tuesday’s opponent, is in second place, with four fours. The Cityzens need the victory to overtake their rival.