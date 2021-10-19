Gusttavo Lima’s ex-wife almost leaves everything out in transparent clothes and utters the verb: “Don’t bother me!”

Andressa Suita is ex-wife of Gustavo Lima, but continues to be successful on the internet even after the separation. This week, even, she got the word out.

The reason was the look chosen by the brunette to wear in Pernambuco, where she posted some bold clicks, valuing the body with the decolletage in evidence.

At the time, she wore a knitted garment by the Prada brand and drew praise from fans because of the transparency of some parts. And captioned: “Calm down the fax, and don’t bother me.”

Fans, of course, could not control themselves and tore up praise in the comments. Andressa, it is worth remembering, is the mother of Gabriel, four years old, and Samuel, of three, both sons of Gusttavo Lima.

Recently the model drew attention on the social network, but it was with another outburst. On the occasion, the brunette wrote a reflection in a mysterious tone.

“People with good hearts still exist. These crazy people who put love in everything they do. That you play with the will. That speaks of love with eyes. That has gestures of love in every act. Still exist. I know there is. These people go around making friends and proving that being loyal is worth it”, posted the famous.

On the web, fans speculated that Suita might be talking about her relationship with Gusttavo Lima.

Also, according to the column by Leo Dias, from the newspaper Metrópoles, the influencer and the singer are really together. However, everyone lives in a different house.

Discreet, the two prefer to keep the relationship off to not create expectations in fans who root for their reconciliation. Sources linked to the journalist revealed that the countryman is living in an apartment in Goiânia, while Andressa lives in a house in Alphaville, also in the capital of Goiás.

To be together, the lovebirds go to the famous house inspired by the Greek architecture that the famous man has. Sought by the newspaper, the press offices of Gusttavo and Andressa said they don’t know anything about their love lives.

Check out: