Gwyneth Paltrow is sued after candle smelling her vagina explodes

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued by a man who bought a candle with the fragrance of her vagina. The eccentric object is sold by the actress’ company, Goop.

Colby Watson, a Texas resident, claimed that after three hours of burning, the candle was consumed by large flames and “exploded”, ruining the table where the object was placed.

Credit: Andrea Raffin/Wikimediaa Commons In the lawsuit against the actress company Gwyneth Paltrow, the man seeks damages of US$ 5 million (approximately R$ 27.6 million) for damages

In an interview with TMZ website, the customer said that candle with Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina fragrance was purchased at Goop’s online store in February.

In the lawsuit, he accuses the actress’ company of breach of warranty and product liability and is seeking damages of $5 million (about R$27.6 million) in damages.

In a note to TMZ, Gwyneth’s company stated that the candle had undergone standard tests that proved its safety.

This is not the first time that customers have reported similar problems with the candle. In January of this year, a woman also claimed that the product exploded and left “hell” in her bedroom.

The candle with vagina fragrance appeared as a joke among the company’s perfumers, but soon began to be marketed and became the flagship of Goop.