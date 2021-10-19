Gwyneth Paltrow is sued after vagina-scented candle explodes

The Goop company, owned by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, is being sued by a man named Colby Watson, who he claims to have bought the candle with the scent of the actress’ vagina and, according to him, the product would have caught fire on top of her headboard.

Colby said he bought the candle in February and had lit it before. He says he placed it on a level surface and after three hours the candle exploded.

According to the US website “TMZ”, Watson claimed that the candle was lit for a short time before catching fire. In addition, he ensured that he read the product’s instruction manual – which stated that it cannot be burned for more than two hours, but considered them “insufficient”.

The court documents obtained by the vehicle bring the information that Colby is suing the company for breach of warranty and product liability.

He seeks compensation for damages in excess of $5 million, equivalent to R$27.6 million;

At “TMZ”, a Goop representative called the claim “frivolous”:

“We are confident that this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure overpayment for a product. We guarantee the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell. and product safety through industry-standard testing,” he said.