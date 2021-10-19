Gymnastics World Cup: 8 reasons not to miss the competition in Japan | world of artistic gymnastics

Just three months after the Tokyo Olympics, Japan was once again the stage for a major artistic gymnastics competition. The Kitakyushu Worlds brought together stars of the sport in search of new achievements. Brazilians Rebeca Andrade, Arthur Nory and Caio Souza are among the gymnasts fighting for medals from Monday to Sunday. O ge highlighted eight reasons not to miss the World Gymnastics Championship.

SportTV 2 will broadcast live the finals of the Worlds, and the ge monitors Brazilians’ qualifiers in real time.

The Olympic champion in vaulting prints the promotional pieces of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for the Worlds. She is the biggest female star in Kitakyushu, even without presenting Baile de Favela on the ground, thus staying out of the all-around competition. Rebeca is still a favorite for gold in the vault and has great chances of winning the podium on the uneven bars. It will also try to vacate the beam’s decision.

2. It will be a rerun of the Olympics

Just three months after the Tokyo Olympics, artistic gymnastics returns to Japan for the Kitakyushu World Championship, which is located about a thousand kilometers south of the Japanese capital. It is the first time since 1996 that the two competitions are held in the same year, which gave the World Cup an Olympic rerun look.

3. Tokyo Olympic champions in action

Five Olympic champions from the Tokyo Games will be in action at the Worlds. In addition to Rebeca Andrade, gold in the vault, Japanese Daiki Hashimite (gold in the general individual and fixed bar) and the South Korean Shin Jea-hwan (gold in the vault) are also trying for the double. Russian Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova were champions for teams in Tokyo, proof that is not part of the program of this World Cup, but both are strong candidates in individual competitions.

4. Arthur Nory in search of bi

Fixed bar world champion in 2019, Arthur Nory will try to defend his title in Kitakyushu, something unprecedented for a Brazilian. The only Brazilian two-time world champion is Diego Hypoito, but his two golds on the ground were not in consecutive competitions. After finishing 12th at the Olympics, Nory is focused on a comeback in Japan. Besides Nory, Filipino Carlos Yulo (solo) and Turkish Ibrahim Çolak (rings) are also trying to defend the world title.

5. New stars coming up

In addition to the Olympic stars, the World Gymnastics will open doors for new stars who were not at the Tokyo Games. American Kayla DiCello and Chinese Wei Xiaoyuan, both 17, are among the most promising new faces in the competition and promise to fight for medals with an eye on Paris 2024.

6. Consecrated stars saying goodbye

The Kitakyushu World Championship will mark the farewell of some great names in artistic gymnastics. Romanian Marian Dragulesco, owner of three Olympic medals and ten in the Worlds, will compete in the competition for the tenth time at the age of 40. Diego Hypolito’s great rival on the ground, he has already confirmed that it is his last act. Japanese Mai Murakami, bronze on the ground at the Tokyo Olympics and owner of three medals in the Worlds, also announced that she will say goodbye to gymnastics.

7. The king of gymnastics competing at home

Kohei Uchimura, nicknamed King Kohei, will play his first major home competition. He was born in Kitakyushu. Owner of seven Olympic medals and 21 World Championships, the 32-year-old gymnast will try to make a comeback after falling in the standings of the fixed bar, the only device he competed in the Tokyo Olympics.

8. Caio Souza with many chances for finals

In addition to Rebeca Andrade and Arthur Nory, Caio Souza is the third Brazilian representative at the Kitakyushu World Cup. Finalist in the all-around and jump at the Tokyo Olympics, he showed during the Brazilian gymnastics, earlier this month, that he kept the pace after the Games and even evolved in the rings with a new and more difficult exit. The Pan American Games champion will compete in all seven men’s events at the World Cup.