Haiti: Gang seeks ransom for 17 kidnapped US and Canadian missionaries | World

The Haitian criminals who abducted 17 missionaries from the United States and Canada asked for a ransom of $1 million (BRL 5.5 million) for each of those kidnapped. As there are 17, the total reaches US$ 17 million (R$ 94.4 million).

The “Wall Street Journal” published the information on Tuesday (19).

The kidnapping of 12 adults and five children by a criminal gang has exposed the difficulties that Haiti has faced since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

The missionaries work for the US-based Christian Aid Ministries organization. The organization said in a statement that the group was kidnapped east of the capital on its way back from an orphanage.

The State Department (the government agency responsible for international relations) did not provide details on the hostage search, but said on Saturday that the security of Americans abroad “is one of its top priorities.”

In August, the United States urged its citizens not to travel to Haiti due to kidnappings and political problems.

The missionaries were taken away by the 400 Mawozo criminal group, which for months has been carrying out kidnappings and robberies in the area located between Port-au-Prince and the border with the Dominican Republic.

The gang has hijacked several vehicles, including full buses, on the roads it controls, affecting both nationals and foreigners, who are captured to pay ransoms, often sums that exceed a Haitian’s annual income.

“The police have proved incapable of confronting criminal groups, which are better organized and control more and more territory” around the capital and inland towns, said Gédéon Jean, director of the Center for Analysis and Research on Human Rights, with headquarter in the capital

Jean’s organization recorded an alarming increase in kidnappings in Haiti: there were more than 600 in the first three months of 2021, an increase of 231 over the same period in 2020.

Human rights groups claim that the vast majority of kidnapped women are raped.

In April, 10 people – including two French religious – were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo group in the same region. Released after 20 days of captivity, Father Michel Briand then told AFP that his group was “in the wrong place, at the wrong time”.

Protests in Port-au-Prince

The streets of Port-au-Prince were empty on Monday (18) in a day of national strike called against growing insecurity.

In Port-au-Prince, shops, schools and public offices remained closed, although schools were open in several other cities across the country, local media reported.

Some police vehicles circulated through the capital on the main roads, which were relatively quiet.

Armed gangs, which have controlled Port-au-Prince’s poorest neighborhoods for years, have stiffened their actions in the city and outlying areas where the kidnappings were unleashed.

“Gangs take advantage (of the void) to gain strength,” said Gedeon Jean.