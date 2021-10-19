Hamilton has track record and engine as allies to win for the 6th time at Austin

Lewis Hamilton is the biggest winner of the US GP, with five victories from eight races (Photo: Steve Etherington/Mercedes)

At each stage of the 2021 Formula 1 season, the title race narrows even further. With just two real title contenders — Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton — a mistake made from now on will be fatal to both drivers’ title aspirations, separated by just 6 points in the standings. And if it depends on the history of the next stage, the GP of the United States, Mercedes has reason to smile: there are 5 victories in 8 stages disputed — being four of Hamilton — and all poles guaranteed since 2014.

The Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas, was built specifically for Formula 1. In 2012, it made its debut on the category calendar, which again had a race in the United States after a five-year absence — the last one having been in 2007 in Indianapolis. In that race in 2012, Hamilton won again, at the time still driving for McLaren, with a Mercedes engine. It was the Briton’s last triumph running for the team that revealed him. In 2013, Sebastian Vettel won the last US GP of the aspirated engine era, on his way to his fourth consecutive drivers’ title for Red Bull.

The following year, the beginning of the hybrid era in Formula 1 marked the dominance of Mercedes, which climbed to the highest place on the podium in four consecutive years (2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017), all with Hamilton’s victory. Ferrari triumphed in Texas for the first time only in 2018, with Kimi Räikkönen, while Mercedes won again a year later, this time with Valtteri Bottas.

Among the teams, Red Bull had a good participation in 2012 and 2013: it took 2nd place in the first and won the second, both with Vettel. Mark Webber still finished third in the podium in the 2013 stage. From the following year, however, with the entry of the hybrid era in the category, the dominance of Mercedes became undisputed.

There were three doubles in a row, all with Hamilton in first and Nico Rosberg in second, until the streak of 1-2 was broken in 2017 with the 2nd place of Vettel, then at Ferrari. However, Hamilton also won. Bottas was in his first year with Mercedes and finished the stage in 5th place, behind Verstappen. Since 2014, all poles marked in Austin are from Mercedes: two from Rosberg (2014 and 2015), three from Hamilton (2016, 2017 and 2018) and one from Bottas (2019).

Comparing the performances of the two drivers fighting for the title, the leader of the championship, Max Verstappen, made his debut in 2015, that is, he competed in the stage five times. Although he never won, the Dutchman has a great history in Texas. His worst placements were two 4th places: in his debut year with Toro Rosso, now AlphaTauri, and in 2017, when he started in 17th and made an excellent recovery. In 2018, another spectacular race for the prodigy, who started in 18th place on the grid and came in second, ahead of Hamilton. Max also took the podium in 2019, finishing third. The only race to forget was in 2016, when he retired with gearbox problems.

Hamilton can be considered an expert in Texas, with five wins from eight races played. Even when he didn’t win, Lewis demonstrated his skills on the track to secure good placements. In the three times that he did not climb to the highest place on the podium, the Briton took 4th place in 2013 as the worst result. It finished third in 2018 and second in 2019, forming a double for Mercedes with Bottas. In all the others, he was the first to cross the finish line.

Although retrospective indicates a clear advantage for Mercedes, it is important to note that the last race in Texas was held two years ago, in other words, at a time when the dominance of the German team was far superior to the current one. Something unprecedented in the hybrid era happens in 2021: Hamilton and Bottas’ team has a competitor to match and has the qualities to beat it, the Red Bull of Verstappen and Sergio Pérez, captained by Christian Horner. It is the first time in the hybrid era that there has been a real battle for the title between two very close competitors, in a dispute with a balance that has not been seen for years in the category between two different teams.

The Mercedes engine has always been a key ally to the team, which has for years presented the most powerful power unit in F1. However, after years of ordeal and many problems in the category, Honda managed to produce an engine that proved, at one point, to be up to the Mercedes component, if not above. In other words, the dominance of the German team has been clear in recent years, but the situation that pilots find upon arriving in Texas is different from all previous years of the hybrid era.

It is important to say that the circuit of the Americas layout has fitted in well with the Mercedes engine during all these years, making the most of the power offered by the component with its medium and high speed curves and especially the very high pace straights. In the last stages, more specifically Italy, Russia and Turkey, the German engine demonstrated superior performance than the Red Bull, a factor that led the Austrian team’s consultant, Helmut Marko, to express concern.

For example, if we look at the winners of these last three stages (Daniel Ricciardo, Hamilton and Bottas), they all use Mercedes engines, which proves the superior stage at the moment. Furthermore, it was visible and admitted by Red Bull that their cars could not keep pace with Bottas, who won in Istanbul. As if that wasn’t enough, the W12 model has been receiving some improvements in aerodynamics, especially after Hamilton complained about the lack of updates.

With an excellent record on the 20-corner circuit, Hamilton will look to take advantage of the 5.5km stretch to end Verstappen’s championship lead, currently at six points. However, the Dutchman demonstrates competitiveness and regularity on the American circuit and arrives with possibilities to avoid his rival’s party, especially considering the level at which he is in 2021, undoubtedly at the peak of his still short career in Formula 1.

The dispute of the GP of the United States, in the Circuit of the Americas, happens next weekend. O BIG PRIZE follows everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.