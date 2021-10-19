Health Department extends 3 dose of health workers’ reinforcement – PJF Portal

The Health Department (SS) of the City of Juiz de Fora (PJF) extends, from this Tuesday, 19, the ages of health workers to receive the third dose of the immunizing agent against Covid-19. On Tuesday, the booster dose is intended for all health workers who received the second dose more than six months ago and who are 56 and 57 years old; on Wednesday, 20, the turn of those who received the second dose six months ago and who are 55 and 54 years old; Thursday, 21, for those health workers who, aged 53 and 52, have had the second dose for more than six months; Friday, 22, for those between 51 and 50 years old, with both applications over six months old; and next Monday, the 25th, for ages 49 and 48, with the two doses already applied for more than six months.

The booster doses are applied at the Department of Health for the Elderly (DSI), from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm; in the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; in another 36 UBSs from 8h to 11h; and at Pam Marechal, from 12:30 to 18:00.

Documentation required

The Department of Health asks people who will receive the third dose to take the documents, which are mandatory, in order to receive the vaccine. Following technical norms of the State and the Ministry of Health, the SS is vaccinating with the third dose all health workers in Juiz de Fora with the immunizing agent Pfizer. This is because these people have already been immunized with the two doses of the vaccine and need to receive an extra booster dose in order to ensure immunity against Covid-19.

The documents are on the PJF website and must be delivered at the time of vaccination. The health worker with an active link in the health services must deliver the Institutional and Professional Responsibility Term, in addition to the copy of personal documents. The self-employed worker must present the Autonomous and Professional Responsibility Term, in addition to personal documents; and the caregiver of the elderly, must take the Family and Professional Responsibility Term at the time of vaccination, together with a copy of the documents.

We emphasize that the professional must print the term, fill it out, request the signature and stamp of the institution to which they are linked and/or the contracting family, in the case of caregivers of the elderly. And present the documentation already filled in along with a copy of personal documents such as identity and proof of residence at the vaccination points.

In summary:

1. The health worker with an active link in the health services must present 2 (two) terms: Term of Responsibility of the Institution and Professional + copy of personal documents;

2. The self-employed health worker must present 2 (two) terms: Self-employed and Professional Liability Term + copy of personal documents;

3. Elderly care must present 2 (two) terms: Term of Family and Professional Responsibility + copy of personal documents.

Vaccination will be carried out according to the availability of doses in the municipality and at all vaccination sites. We emphasize that the veracity and authenticity of the information presented for the receipt of the booster dose is entirely the responsibility of the worker, under the penalties of article 299 of the Brazilian Penal Code.

Check out the health professionals’ booster dose schedule

Tuesday 19th – 56 and 57 years old

Wednesday, the 20th – 55 and 54 years old

Thursday 21st – 53 and 52 years old

Friday the 22nd – 51 and 50 years

Monday 25th – 49th and 48th

Photograph: Carlos Mendona