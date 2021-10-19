health evaluation will have republished result

Through a profile on a social network, SEPLAD PA informed that it will republish the preliminary result of the health assessment exam of candidates for the positions of Squares and Officers in the Para Military Police competition (PM PA contest).

PM PA contest: steps

The health assessment exam is the third step of the PM PA contest, which was also composed of the following evaluations:

objective proof and

psychological assessment

Those approved in the medical evaluation of the PM PA contest will be invited to the fourth stage, consisting of the Physical Aptitude Test (TAF), in addition to the social investigation phase.

The TAF will consist of the following tests:

Arm flexion/support on horizontal fixed bar: 2 (two) repetitions for males and 12 (twelve) seconds of support for females;

2 (two) repetitions for males and 12 (twelve) seconds of support for females; Abdominal flexion on the ground lasting 1 (one) minute: 30 (thirty) repetitions for males and 27 (twenty-seven) repetitions for females;

30 (thirty) repetitions for males and 27 (twenty-seven) repetitions for females; Bend on the ground: 23 (twenty-three) repetitions for both sexes, with the execution for men in 4 (four) supports (hands and feet) and for women in 6 (six) supports (hands, knees and feet);

23 (twenty-three) repetitions for both sexes, with the execution for men in 4 (four) supports (hands and feet) and for women in 6 (six) supports (hands, knees and feet); Race lasting 12 (twelve) minutes: 2,000 (two thousand) meters for males and 1,600 (one thousand six hundred) meters for females.

2,000 (two thousand) meters for males and 1,600 (one thousand six hundred) meters for females. The physical tests of the PM PA contest will have the description and execution according to the following sub-items: Flexion in the horizontal bar for candidates of the male : a) initial position: at the command of “in position”, the candidate must be suspended on the horizontal bar, the width of the grip being approximately that of the shoulders. The grip of the hands must be in pronation (backs of the hands facing the performer’s body), elbows in extension, with no contact between the feet and the ground and the whole body being completely in the vertical position; b) execution: at the command to “start”, the candidate must flex his elbows, raising his body until the chin exceeds the level of the bar, without touching the bar with the chin and without hyperextension of the neck. Then, you should extend your elbows again, lowering your body to the starting position. This complete movement, ending with the return to the starting position, will correspond to a complete exercise. Support on fixed horizontal bar for candidates of the women : a) starting position: the candidate must position herself under the bar, stepping on a support point, if necessary. At the command of “in position”, the candidate will hold the bar in pronation (back of the hands facing the performer’s body), flexed elbows, keeping the neck above the fixed bar (without touching it), with the body in a vertical position , legs extended and the feet being in contact with the support point; b) execution: at the “start” command, the timing of the candidate’s stay in the extended position will start, and if there is a support point, it will be removed, and the candidate must remain supported only with the effort of her upper limbs , with the elbows flexed, keeping the neck above the bar and without supporting it, and the body in an upright position and legs extended, within the time foreseen for its execution. At this point, the timing of the candidate’s stay will begin.



