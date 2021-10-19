High demand causes application instability in the launch of Flamengo Fan Tokens | sport business

The Socios.com application in which the first wave of $MENGO Fan Tokens was made available this Tuesday did not support the high demand of access from the Flamengo fans. People from the club and the company confirmed that there was “instability”. The club is expected to issue a statement shortly.

Company members consulted by the report stated that contact was made with Flamengo and that instability was reported at the start of the operation due to the high number of accesses, but that the application did not collapse and, most of the time, the sale went smoothly.

There have already been similar situations in other releases, such as the tokens of the Argentine national team, since the AFA also closed a partnership. Although the company had already scheduled support for high demand, the demand was staggering and caused problems. Socios.com then released another 200,000 tokens to give opportunity to those who had problems buying at launch. Socios.com’s advisors were questioned, but have not yet issued a position.

The club made available a first batch, from 10 am to 12 pm this Tuesday, in which each user can buy 100 $MENGO Fan Tokens. In the second wave, from 12:00 onwards, the limit increases to 250. The first activity for holders of rubro-negro digital assets has already been launched: fans will choose the message that will appear in the Maracanã locker room. There will also be a quiz with prizes like autographed shirts and other official club products.