HomePod mini gets three new colors! – MacMagazine

To the surprise of many, Apple highlighted a few minutes of its special event today to announce the news of the HomePod mini!

The highlight is due to the new colors: blue, Orange and yellow (in addition to the space gray and white colors already available).

Inside, it looks like HomePod’s features have remained — including Siri support and the Intercom feature, for example. Speaking of Siri, the HomePod mini has gained some good improvements related to virtual watching, such as: expanded multi-user voice recognition, Siri auto volume and more diverse voice options, controlling Apple TV (via Siri) and support for the Search network (Find My) to find other devices.

The HomePod mini has incredible sound, and with access to over 90 million songs in Apple Music’s global catalog and deep integration with your Apple devices, it’s the must-have smart speaker for iPhone users. With vibrant new colors, the HomePod mini fits even more places and delivers incredible sound, the power of Siri and simple and secure smart home controls, all while protecting your privacy.

According to Apple, the HomePod mini is powered by the S5 chip, which “runs advanced software to analyze the music’s unique characteristics.” In addition, a set of three microphones detect “What’s up Siri” and a fourth internal microphone helps mute the speaker to improve Siri’s ability to hear voice prompts when music is playing.

HomePod continues to be marketed by $100, and the new colors will be available later this month.

